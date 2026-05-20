Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood': Legacy of Success and Upcoming Netflix Release

Discover the critical and commercial success of Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, followed by the upcoming Netflix release of The Adventures of Cliff Booth, featuring Brad Pitt's character.

Quentin Tarantino , one of the most legendary directors in Hollywood's history, has directed numerous iconic films that garner mixed opinions among fans for their best picture.

However, two of his classic movies, Pulp Fiction (1992) and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019), stand out due to their critical and commercial success. Pulp Fiction, starring John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay, grossed over $200 million, and currently holds a 92% critics' rating and a 96% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, with its focus on the late '60s Hollywood scene, received critical acclaim and high audience ratings before debuting at the box office. Tarantino has also announced a new Netflix movie, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, featuring Brad Pitt's character from Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. The film will have a two-week exclusive run in IMAX before premiering globally on Netflix on December 23





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Quentin Tarantino Pulp Fiction Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood Netflix IMAX Adventures Of Cliff Booth

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