Quentin Tarantino's Cliff Booth Sequel 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' Cast and Details

Quentin Tarantino returns to write the Cliff Booth sequel directed by David Fincher for Netflix. Discover the 2026 release date, cast changes, and IMAX premiere details for the new film.

Quentin Tarantino is ending his seven-year directorial hiatus with a major cinematic event that blends theatrical prestige with global streaming reach. The filmmaker will not direct his tenth feature but will return as the screenwriter for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a project that sees Brad Pitt's character return to the screen under the helm of David Fincher.

David Fincher Takes Directing Reins

David Fincher directs the sequel, marking a significant collaboration between two of modern cinema's most acclaimed figures. Tarantino previously worked with Fincher and Pitt on Seven, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Fincher has a long-standing partnership with Netflix, having previously created House of Cards and directed Mindhunter and Mank, making him the ideal choice to lead this chapter.

Also read Netflix Announces IMAX Release for Cliff Booth Sequel Written by Tarantino

Tarantino adheres strictly to a self-imposed limit of ten feature-length films. He chose not to direct this installment because he refused to make his final project a sequel or a retread of ground already covered. Instead, he passed the directing duties to Fincher while retaining the screenplay writing credits, ensuring the story remains faithful to his original vision.

Plot Details and Character Evolution

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is set in 1977, approximately eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This era coincides with the year George Lucas released the original Star Wars into theaters. The narrative picks up with Cliff Booth transitioning away from full-time stunt work to take on odd jobs as a bartender and a cinema projectionist.

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Behind these modest fronts, Booth operates as a studio fixer for Hollywood elites. He handles murder, blackmail, extortion, and various dirty secrets for the powerful figures in the entertainment industry. A surprise screening of the first 17 minutes at AFI Fest revealed that Booth stopped doubling for Rick Dalton due to growing physical differences between the actors.

Booth explicitly stated in the footage that Rick Dalton became too large for him to double effectively. This detail underscores the physical changes the characters have undergone over the intervening years. The film explores how Booth navigates the complexities of the studio system while maintaining his enigmatic persona.

Ensemble Cast and New Additions

Brad Pitt leads the cast as Cliff Booth, supported by a robust ensemble that includes Timothy Olyphant and Peter Weller. Olyphant reprises his role as Lancer star James Stacy, appearing in the new film alongside Pitt. Peter Weller, known for his iconic role in RoboCop, is cast as Cliff's father, adding a new familial dynamic to the story.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins the cast as Roderick Hot Rod Harrison, a Blaxploitation star whose interactions with Booth drive part of the plot. Other confirmed principal members include Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian. It remains unclear if Leonardo DiCaprio will appear as Rick Dalton in this sequel.

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Theater Release and Streaming Schedule

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will have a two-week limited IMAX theatrical run starting on November 25, 2026. The film will be shown in select theaters across the globe before moving to digital platforms. Fans can purchase tickets for this exclusive window through official ticketing channels as dates approach.

Following the theatrical window, the movie will make its global streaming debut on Netflix on December 23, 2026. This dual-release strategy honors Tarantino's preference for premium formats while ensuring maximum accessibility for his audience. Additionally, a companion novel titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth will be published by Tarantino on December 8, 2026, expanding the lore of the character.