Quentin Tarantino Reveals Sacking of Isabelle Huppert and Melanie Laurent From Inglourious Basterds

Quentin Tarantino details in a new book how he fired Isabelle Huppert and dropped Melanie Laurent from Inglourious Basterds before rehiring the latter for the acclaimed 2009 film.

Quentin Tarantino has disclosed in a new book that he removed two prominent actresses from the casting of his 2009 World War II epic Inglourious Basterds. The director, who is 63 years old, shared these behind-the-scenes details in Jay Glennie's newly published title The Making of Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds. The revelations explain why French star Isabelle Huppert and rising starlet Melanie Laurent were initially cut from the final production roster.

Reasons for Replacing Isabelle Huppert

Tarantino stated that he dismissed Isabelle Huppert from the project because she failed to attend a scheduled table read for the film. He explained that contractual issues with the French actress had caused significant delays in the casting process. After she missed the essential reading session, the director decided to replace her immediately. He cast Maggie Cheung in the role that Huppert was originally intended to play. Tarantino expressed respect for Huppert's past work in films like Heaven's Gate but emphasized that her lack of attendance forced his hand.

Also read Tarantino Fired Mélanie Laurent From ‘Inglourious Basterds’ After ‘Terrible’ Table Read and Axed Isabelle Huppert for Not Showing Up: ‘I Don’t Owe You Jack S—‘

Melanie Laurent's Second Chance at Shosanna

Another major actress dropped from the film was Melanie Laurent, who eventually secured her role as Shosanna Dreyfus after pleading for another opportunity. Laurent, a two-time César Award winner, received negative feedback after what Tarantino described as a terrible initial table read. She contacted the director directly to ask for a chance to prove herself again. Tarantino agreed to let her re-audition on the condition that she complete three days of intensive rehearsals with him. This second attempt was successful, leading to her hiring as the female lead.

Tarantino's Praise for Laurent's Performance

Despite the initial firing, Tarantino clarified his strong appreciation for Laurent's ultimate contribution to the movie. He stated on the record that he loves Melanie Laurent and considers her the perfect choice for the character of Shosanna Dreyfus. He noted that he would not think about the table read incident if the book were not about the making of the film. Tarantino praised her for doing a wonderful job in the final cut, which became one of his most acclaimed works.

Advertisement

Box Office Success and Cast Recognition

Inglourious Basterds was released in 2009 and achieved massive commercial success by grossing over $320 million worldwide. The film received widespread critical acclaim and earned eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Christoph Waltz won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of the villainous Hans Landa. The ensemble cast also featured notable actors such as Brad Pitt, Eli Roth, Michael Fassbender, and Diane Kruger. The story follows two converging missions to assassinate top Nazi leadership in a Paris cinema.

Criticism of Modern Hollywood Cinema

In the same book and a separate essay for Sight & Sound Magazine, Tarantino criticized the current state of the film industry. He described Hollywood as a flavorless sausage factory that produces movies filled with audience pandering and miscast performers. He admitted that it is almost impossible for him to watch many modern films with enjoyment. However, he did name The Rip, a Netflix thriller released in January starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, as a recent project that captivated him. He also praised West Side Story from 2021 and Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and 2 from 2024 as exceptions to his recent viewing experiences.