Quentin Tarantino Reveals Sacked Inglourious Basterds Actresses

Quentin Tarantino details firing Isabelle Huppert and Mélanie Laurent from Inglourious Basterds in a new book, explaining contract stalls and poor table reads.

Quentin Tarantino has exposed the casting turmoil behind his acclaimed 2009 war film Inglourious Basterds. The director disclosed that he dismissed two prominent actresses from the production due to significant on-set and contractual issues.

Tarantino provided these details in The Making of Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds by Jay Glennie. The new book reveals the difficult decisions made during the casting phase of the hit movie.

Also read Tarantino Fired Mélanie Laurent From ‘Inglourious Basterds’ After ‘Terrible’ Table Read and Axed Isabelle Huppert for Not Showing Up: ‘I Don’t Owe You Jack S—‘

The Isabelle Huppert Contract Dispute

Quentin Tarantino stated that he fired French actress Isabelle Huppert because she failed to attend a mandatory table read for the production. The director explained that contract negotiations for Huppert had stalled repeatedly, causing major delays in the scheduling process.

Tarantino expressed his admiration for Huppert's past performances but emphasized that professional commitments were not being met. He noted that she missed the crucial table read session, which led to his final decision to remove her from the project immediately.

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Following the dismissal of Isabelle Huppert, Tarantino moved quickly to replace the actor. He selected Chinese actress Maggie Cheung to take over the role that Huppert was originally intended to play in the film.

The Mélanie Laurent Table Read Failure

Another significant casting change involved French actress Mélanie Laurent, who was initially dropped from the film. Tarantino described Laurent's performance during the first table read as terrible and unacceptably bad for the role of Shosanna Dreyfus.

After being fired, Mélanie Laurent contacted the director and begged for a second opportunity to prove her capability. Tarantino agreed to reconsider her casting only on the condition that she complete three additional days of intensive rehearsals with him.

Laurent performed well during her second attempt and successfully secured her position in the movie. Tarantino later confirmed that Laurent ultimately delivered a wonderful performance that defined the character for audiences worldwide.

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Film Success and Industry Criticism

Inglourious Basterds grossed over $320 million and received eight Academy Award nominations. Christoph Waltz won the Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of Hans Landa in the film.

Tarantino also criticized modern Hollywood in his recent essay for Sight and Sound Magazine. He described contemporary films as products of a flavorless sausage factory that lacks creative integrity.

He praised recent releases like The Rip and West Side Story as exceptions to his general disappointment with current cinema standards. These insights highlight his continued influence and critical perspective on the film industry.