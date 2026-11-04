Quentin Tarantino on Brad Pitt and David Fincher's Cliff Booth Sequel

Quentin Tarantino discusses his relief that David Fincher directs the Cliff Booth sequel, easing concerns about letting star Brad Pitt down after stepping back from directing duties.

Quentin Tarantino has opened up about his emotional journey regarding the upcoming Netflix film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The filmmaker revealed he initially worried he had disappointed actor Brad Pitt by choosing not to direct the loose sequel to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. This decision marks a significant shift for Tarantino, who previously stated he would only make one more directorial effort.

Tarantino Addresses Pitt's Disappointment

Tarantino admitted in a recent interview with Empire that he felt personally responsible for potentially letting Brad Pitt down. He believed that by handing over the directorial reins, he was failing the star who returned to play stuntman Cliff Booth. Pitt is set to reprise his role as a fixer operating in 1970s Hollywood within this new narrative framework.

Also read Quentin Tarantino's Cliff Booth Sequel 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' Cast and Details

The writer expressed genuine remorse during the early stages of production planning. He feared that his absence behind the camera might diminish the quality or intent of the project for his longtime collaborator. This sentiment highlights the deep professional bond between the screenwriter and the lead actor throughout their shared history in cinema.

Fincher's Involvement Alleviates Writer Concerns

Tarantino found immediate comfort when acclaimed director David Fincher agreed to helm the project. The screenwriter noted that a director of Fincher caliber spending eighteen months on his material validated the script. This endorsement helped Tarantino feel that the story remained in capable hands despite his own retirement from directing.

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The presence of Fincher signaled high artistic standards to the entire production team. Tarantino described the situation as wonderful because it proved the strength of his written work. It also addressed lingering perceptions that some view him solely as a director who writes for himself rather than a pure screenwriter.

Production Details and Future Plans

The film stars Elizabeth Debicki, Timothy Olyphant, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Holt McCallany, and Peter Weller alongside Pitt. Producers include Brad Pitt, Ceán Chaffin, David Heyman, Quentin Tarantino, Shannon McIntosh, and Stacey Sher. The movie is categorized as a drama, comedy, and thriller with a release date of November 25, 2026.

Tarantino is currently focusing on other creative outlets after seven years without directing a feature. He is preparing to stage his first-ever play titled The Popinjay Cavalier on the West End next March. Meanwhile, Fincher continues his exclusive partnership with Netflix until his contract expires next year.

Release Strategy and Industry Impact

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will have a limited two-week IMAX run starting November 25. It will not receive a wide theatrical release beyond that specific window. This strategy contrasts with traditional blockbuster releases but aligns with current streaming-era distribution models.

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Fincher leaving Netflix could eventually lead to wider theatrical distributions for his future projects. His previous Netflix title The Killer starred Michael Fassbender and showcased his distinct visual style. The collaboration between Tarantino and Fincher promises a unique blend of dialogue-driven writing and precise cinematic execution.