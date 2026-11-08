Quentin Tarantino Names Top Gun As Best Written Film After Tony Scott Death

Quentin Tarantino praises Tom Cruise and Tony Scott's Top Gun as one of the best-written movies ever made, highlighting the 1986 original's enduring legacy and its recent addition to free streaming platforms.

Quentin Tarantino has elevated the status of the 1986 film Top Gun by identifying it as one of the finest pieces of screenwriting in cinema history. The acclaimed filmmaker holds a deep professional admiration for the late director Tony Scott, who passed away in 2012. This respect stems from their collaborative history, which includes Tarantino writing the screenplay for True Romance, which Scott directed.

Tarantino Praises Top Gun Screenplay

Top Gun stands out as a crowning achievement for director Tony Scott in the eyes of writer Quentin Tarantino. The original movie stars Tom Cruise and features Kelly McGillis and Anthony Edwards in supporting roles. The 1986 release grossed $360 million worldwide against a production budget of approximately $15 million. Despite mixed initial critical reception, the film developed a powerful cult following over subsequent decades.

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Current audience sentiment reflects this shift, as Top Gun holds a 58% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus notes that while the aerial footage is memorable and electrifying, the film offers limited depth for non-adolescent viewers when characters are not flying. Nevertheless, the script retains a reputation for quality that has endured for nearly forty years.

Sequel Revives Box Office In 2022

Tom Cruise and Tony Scott discussed a potential sequel before the director's death in 2012. Several years later, Paramount Pictures officially green-lit the follow-up with Joseph Kosinski directing. Top Gun: Maverick was released theatrically in 2022 to widespread acclaim. The sequel is credited with revitalizing the struggling theatrical market during a difficult period for cinemas.

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The financial success of the follow-up was unprecedented, grossing $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. More than $700 million of that total came from domestic theaters. The film achieved a near-perfect 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes, leading to a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. This triumph validated the enduring appeal of the original story and characters.

Classic Films Added To Streaming Libraries

The original Top Gun and the action film Man on Fire were recently added to the library of a free streaming service this month. This digital availability introduces the classics to a new generation of viewers alongside Tarantino's continued advocacy for Scott's work. Tarantino has previously hosted screenings of Domino and Man on Fire for college students after Scott's death.

During those educational events, Tarantino was moved to tears while watching the films. He has consistently acknowledged Scott's profound impact on the action genre throughout his career. The writer-director views the 1986 classic as a benchmark for writing excellence in Hollywood. This latest addition to streaming platforms reinforces the timeless nature of these narratives.