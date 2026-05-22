Quentin Tarantino Movies Available for Streaming on Peacock

It offers seven Quentin Tarantino-directed movies, where Reservoir Dogs written and directed by Quentin Tarantino in his feature-length directorial debut is one of the chosen movies. It is a combination of a crime movie and an iconic heist movie.

movies that subscribers can now add to their watchlist. Six out of these eight films also featured appearances from the acclaimed filmmaker. Beginning today, seven Quentin Tarantino -directed movies, including 1992’s Reservoir Dogs , 1997’s Jackie Brown , 2004’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair , 2007’s Death Proof , 2009’s Inglourious Basterds , 2012’s Django Unchained , and 2015’s The Hateful Eight , are finally available to stream on Peacock .

In addition, 2007’s zombie action movie Planet Terror, which was produced by Tarantino, has been added to the streamer. Reservoir Dogs was written and directed by Tarantino in his feature-length directorial debut. The iconic heist movie starred Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Michael Madsen, Edward Bunker, and Tarantino. It currently holds a Certified Fresh rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jackie Brown was a crime movie based on Elmore Lenard’s 1992 novel “Rum Punch. ” The star-studded cast included Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton, and Robert De Niro, with Tarantino only providing a voice-only cameo. Since its 1997 release, the movie has maintained a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 88% score. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair was originally screened at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

It was only theatrically released last December 2025, featuring a 7½-minute anime sequence. Inglourious Basterds is a black comedy war film that takes place in an alternate history. It was led by Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger, and Mélanie Laurent. Death Proof was a slasher movie starring Kurt Russell as a stuntman who murders young women with cars.

Inglourious Basterds and Planet Terror currently have a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Django Unchained is a Western movie starring Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoph Waltz, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Walton Goggins, Dennis Christopher, James Remar, Michael Parks, and Don Johnson. The R-rated movie has a Certified Fresh score of 87%. The Hateful Eight is another Western thriller movie centering around eight strangers seeking refuge from a blizzard in a stagecoach stopover.

Several notable actors and characters from Reservoir Dogs are included. There are notable cameos and appearances from Kurt Russell and Pam Grier. The film has an approval rating of 74%. Planet Terror was written and directed by Robert Rodriguez.

It was led by Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez, Michael Biehn, Jeff Fahey, Josh Brolin, and Marley Shelton, with Tarantino playing the minor role of Lewis. The R-rated film currently holds a 77% approval rating. Quentín Tarantino’s zombie action movie Planet Terror has also been added to the streamer. Tne main Cast includes Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez, Michael Biehn, Jeff Fahey, Josh Brolin, and Marley Shelton, with Tarantino playing the minor role of Lewis.

Gordon Medenica has also been part of the movie as one of the zombies





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Peacock Quentin Tarantino Movies Reservoir Dogs Jackie Brown Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Death Proof Inglourious Basterds Django Unchained The Hateful Eight Planet Terror

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