Quentin Tarantino, 63, has welcomed his third child with wife Daniella. They also share a 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.

Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, reportedly have welcomed their third child together. The couple is “overjoyed to announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy,” a representative of the Oscar-winning filmmaker toldThe pair got engaged in 2017 after rekindling their relationship the year before and have been married since 2018.

They welcomed their first two children in 2020 and 2022. Tarantino has long said he would retire from filmmaking after his 10th feature, and he appears to be in no rush. The “Pulp Fiction” director recently revealed on the “” that he has written a script he “really, really” likes that could be his final film, but his creative focus is on his play, “The Popinjay Cavalier,” which is set to open next year in London’s West End.

Also read Oscar-Winning Icon, 63, Welcomes Third Child

“I have to do the play and see kind of who I am,” Tarantino said on the show. “I’ll finish the play and then I’ll go back and be with my family for a while and then live and then see what that guy wants to do.

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