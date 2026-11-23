Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniela Pick are expecting their third child. The couple, parents of Leo and Adriana, announced the news on Sunday.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniela Pick are expecting their third child together. Family friends and associates reported the news of the pregnancy on Sunday. The couple has not yet released any specific details regarding the arrival of the new baby.

Family Growth and Previous Births

Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick currently share a family that includes two young children. They are the proud parents of a son named Leo, who is six years old, and a daughter named Adriana, who is four. The couple had not announced the specific details of this newest addition to their family unit.

Also read Quentin Tarantino Welcomes Third Child, Baby Boy, With Wife Daniella Pick Tarantino

The timeline of their existing children is well-documented in public records. Their son Leo was born in the year 2020. Their daughter Adriana followed two years later, arriving in 2022. The current pregnancy marks the third expansion of the immediate family unit for the prominent director and his spouse.

Information regarding the new baby remains limited at this stage. The gender of the child has not been disclosed to the public. Furthermore, no official name has been chosen or announced yet. The specific birth date is also not yet known to the media or the public.

Relationship Timeline and History

The romantic partnership between Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick has a long history. Their relationship officially began in the year 2009. They first met in Israel during that year. The filmmaker was in the country promoting his movie Inglourious Basterds at the time of their introduction.

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After several years of dating, the couple took significant steps toward marriage. Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick got engaged in the year 2017. They subsequently married in the following year, 2018. Their union has lasted for several years and has resulted in three children.

Public appearances by the couple have been frequent at various industry events. Images have shown them attending the Cannes Film Festival in France in May 2019. They were also present at a Chopard event during that same festival. Earlier photos from June 2017 show the pair in Los Angeles.

Impact on Career and Future Projects

The arrival of a new child may influence professional decisions for Quentin Tarantino. The director has previously spoken about prioritizing his family over work. He expressed a desire to delay certain projects until his children are older.

Quentin Tarantino stated that he was in no hurry to jump into production of new films. He explained that the idea of starting a new project when his children were too young was not enticing to him. He wanted to wait until his son Leo was at least six years old. This ensured the child would understand and remember the work.

The filmmaker described a deep emotional bond with his son. He recalled looking at Leo and either laughing because the child was funny or bursting into tears. This strong paternal connection suggests that family time remains a central priority for the acclaimed director.

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Official comment on this latest news has not been provided. A representative for Quentin Tarantino has not yet responded to requests for comment. The source of the initial report was Page Six, which sought a statement from the director's office.

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Quentin Tarantino is a Golden Globe winner. His recent public appearances have included the Nouvelle Vague red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. These events continue to draw significant media attention to his personal and professional life.

The upcoming birth will bring another chapter to the Tarantino family story. Fans and followers will likely await official announcements regarding the baby's name and gender. Until then, the details remain private. The couple has kept most aspects of their personal life out of the spotlight despite their public profiles.