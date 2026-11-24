The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth arrives in theaters November 25 before Netflix in December. Explore the film details and novel revelations.

Quentin Tarantino is returning to the big screen with a new cinematic project, though not in his usual directorial chair. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is scheduled for release in select theaters on November 25. The film stars Brad Pitt reprising his role as the character he played in the 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This new installment serves as a direct sequel to Tarantino's previous work, focusing exclusively on the Pike Place neighborhood drifter.

Cliff Booth Sequel Theatrical Details

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will debut in limited theatrical exhibition before its streaming debut. Audiences can catch the film in select movie houses starting on November 25. Following the theatrical run, the movie will premiere on Netflix later in December. The project is directed by David Fincher, marking a significant collaborative effort between two major industry figures. Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay, continuing the narrative arc he began in his 2019 film.

Also read Quentin Tarantino Welcomes Third Child with Daniella Pick Tarantino

Character Focus and Narrative Scope

The new film operates as a ride-along movie that follows Cliff Booth for several days in his life. Viewers will see Pitt working at a bar and a movie theater before a specific inciting incident occurs. The plot predictably involves Booth cleaning up a mess for a major Hollywood actor. This structure allows the story to focus deeply on Booth, unlike the previous film which shared screen time with Rick Dalton and Sharon Tate. Cliff Booth was a side player who stole the show in the earlier movie.

Novel Expands on Booth's Dark Past

Tarantino previously expanded on Booth's character in a novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That book serves as a companion piece with additional details about Booth's violent past. The novel reveals the truth about the mystery surrounding Booth's deceased wife. The movie hints that Booth was responsible for her death but does not confirm it. The novelization commits to this idea fully, providing a much darker perspective on the character.

Advertisement

Violent Backstory Details Revealed

In the novel, it is confirmed that Booth shot his wife with a shark gun. He hit her in the lower belly, which split her body in half. This gruesome death occurs despite Booth once caring for her. The book states that Booth left his wife alive for several hours while she suffered from intense pain. This history adds a layer of darkness to the character that was only hinted at in the 2019 film.

Impact on the New Cinematic Project

The expanded backstory from the novel influences the tone and content of the new movie. Cliff Booth's killing record continues to come up throughout the story in the film. This expansion of his violent history showcases the dark side of the character. The new movie promises to be a full character study with Booth at the center. David Fincher directs the project based on Tarantino's screenplay, bringing a new visual style to the narrative.