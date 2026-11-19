David Fincher directs Tarantino script. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth reviews Brad Pitt sequel.

The release of 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' marks a significant pivot in the careers of two Hollywood heavyweights. This film serves as the first true sequel in writer Quentin Tarantino's entire body of work, distinguishing itself from the split release of 'Kill Bill Vol. 2'. Furthermore, it represents the first time Tarantino has penned a screenplay directed by another filmmaker since the 1996 release of 'From Dusk Till Dawn'.

Fincher Takes the Helm for Netflix

David Fincher, a director renowned for his meticulous cinematic style, steps into the director's chair for this project. This collaboration is particularly notable as it stands as Fincher's first directed sequel since his 1992 debut feature, 'Alien 3'. For Fincher, this project concludes a unique and somewhat unconventional partnership with the streaming giant Netflix, marking the final film in that specific arrangement.

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Plot Set in 1977 Hollywood

The narrative resumes in 1977, placing the story eight years after the events that concluded 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'. Brad Pitt's character, Cliff Booth, remains a pragmatic and laid-back figure in the changing landscape of Los Angeles. The timeline follows Booth after he and Rick Dalton fundamentally altered Hollywood history by stopping the Manson Family from murdering Sharon Tate.

Booth's professional life has shifted significantly from his days as a stunt double for Dalton. He no longer performs dangerous doubles for the aging star, who has moved overseas to work on an Australian television series. Instead, Booth occupies a multifaceted role in the entertainment industry, serving as a manager and projectionist at the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles.

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Bartending and Fixer Work

Outside of his duties at the theater, Booth works as a bartender at a local dive bar. He also occasionally accepts shady gigs as a Hollywood fixer, utilizing his rugged skills to navigate the darker underbelly of the industry. During his limited downtime, he spends time at home with his father, played by Peter Weller, watching classic movies on television.

This routine defines the first ninety minutes of the film, constituting a massive portion of the runtime. The structure positions the movie as a 'hangout film' in the purest sense of the genre. The audience is invited to simply spend time with Booth, observing his interactions and his specific brand of cool detachment.

Action and Character Introductions

While the first hour and a half lacks a traditional inciting incident, the film does feature action sequences. An early scene depicts Booth unleashing his violent tendencies, showcasing a capacity for brutality that some viewers may find jarring. This violence contextualizes his past actions, including the killing of the Manson followers which he claims was self-defense.

The plot gradually introduces several key characters who eventually intersect with Booth's orbit. Scott Caan appears as Charlie Peters, a 1970s television star. Carla Gugino portrays Peters' wife, who possesses a mysterious past connection to Booth. Elizabeth Debicki plays a seductive Hollywood agent who attracts Booth's attention, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II appears as a Blaxploitation star.

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Critique of Narrative Depth

The film attempts to coast on charm and atmosphere rather than a robust plot structure. Unlike 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood', which featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie alongside sinister thematic elements, 'Cliff Booth' relies heavily on Pitt's performance and the script's dialogue. The narrative density drops considerably, with significant exposition delayed until the final forty-five minutes.

Tarantino appears to view Booth as an idealized version of himself, given the writer's real-world ownership of the New Beverly Cinema. Pitt delivers a performance that perfectly captures the character's shaggy, surfer-bro demeanor mixed with a subtle pugnacity. However, the film asks whether Booth's persona is substantial enough to sustain a full-length narrative without the weight of a strong plot.

Conclusion on Film Quality

The verdict on 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' is mixed. It is described as a shrug-worthy affair that offers little more than a superficial engagement with its protagonist. While it possesses the rapid-fire dialogue expected from Tarantino and the lush visuals of Fincher, it lacks the narrative drive to make it a compelling cinematic experience. The film serves more as a character study than a plot-driven thriller.