Quentin Tarantino writes 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth' novel while David Fincher directs the film sequel. Get the release dates for Brad Pitt's return to the 1977 Los Angeles crime thriller.

Quentin Tarantino has announced a dual release for the next chapter in the life of his iconic character Cliff Booth, combining a feature film and a companion novel. The project marks a significant collaboration in the Hollywood crime thriller genre, bringing together the writing talents of Tarantino and the directing expertise of David Fincher. Fans eager to explore the gritty world of 1970s Los Angeles can look forward to a synchronized rollout of both media formats later this year.

The narrative will dive deeper into the criminal underworld that Cliff Booth navigates, following his odd jobs and clean-up operations. This new story aims to capture the clash between the glamorous exterior of Hollywood and the dark reality hidden beneath it. The project serves as both a continuation of the previous film and a standalone exploration of Booth's life after the events of 1969.

Also read Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher Collaborate on Brad Pitt Thriller

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Movie Details

The sequel film, titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is scheduled for a limited theatrical run beginning on November 25th, 2026. The movie will initially screen exclusively in select IMAX theaters for a two-week period before expanding its availability. Brad Pitt will reprise his role as the titular character, Cliff Booth, ensuring continuity with the audience's favorite anti-hero from the previous installment.

David Fincher will direct the project, bringing his distinct visual style to Tarantino's screenplay. Although Leonardo DiCaprio will not appear in this sequel, the film is produced by a team including Brad Pitt, Ceán Chaffin, David Heyman, Quentin Tarantino, Shannon McIntosh, and Stacey Sher. Early reviews suggest the film successfully distinguishes itself while honoring the established world of the original movie.

Advertisement

The Adventures of Cliff Booth Novel Release Information

Alongside the film, Quentin Tarantino will publish a companion novel titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth: A Novel. The book is set to release on December 8th, 2026, just weeks after the movie's theatrical premiere. It is currently available for pre-order through official channels, allowing fans to secure their copies in advance of the holiday season.

The novel is set in 1977, transporting readers back to the specific cultural and social landscape of that era. The story follows Cliff as he becomes entangled in crimes and mysteries across hidden corners of Los Angeles. Tarantino's writing is expected to mirror the pulp aesthetics and violent tension that characterize his cinematic work.

Streaming Availability and Cast Changes

Following its theatrical window, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will become available for streaming on Netflix. The digital release is scheduled for December 23rd, 2026, providing a convenient option for viewers who prefer home entertainment. The film is categorized as a drama, comedy, and thriller, reflecting the tonal blend that defines the franchise.

The absence of Leonardo DiCaprio from the sequel's cast marks a notable shift from the previous film. Despite this change, the production maintains high expectations due to the strong early reception and the pedigree of the creative team. The synchronization of the book and movie releases ensures that the story of Cliff Booth expands across multiple platforms simultaneously.