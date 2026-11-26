Parliamentary sketch writer Quentin Letts details his confrontation with two male intruders at his Westminster home on Tuesday, highlighting safety concerns in central London.

Quentin Letts, a well-known parliamentary sketch writer, experienced a startling encounter with two male intruders outside his basement flat in Westminster on Tuesday at 3:30pm. The incident occurred just days after Letts had expressed concern in his columns about rising crime rates in areas attributed to London Mayor Sadiq Khan. This week, the issue became personal when he returned home to find two men loitering in the passageway of his building.

Intruders Lurk Outside Westminster Flat

Letts, who shares the basement flat with his 23-year-old daughter Honor and her friends, discovered the two males hiding in the hallway. He observed them attempting to open both his door and the door of the adjacent flat. The men, described as wearing dark clothing, were identified as one burly white male approximately six feet tall and another shorter, Asian-looking male with a moustache and beard. When confronted, they provided evasive answers and attempted to leave the scene.

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Confrontation Involves Physical Struggle

The situation escalated when Letts blocked the intruders from leaving. The taller man, referred to as Mr Burly, tried to barge past him, while the shorter man, called Tiddler, shouted repeatedly, addressing Letts as brother. Letts, who has no living brothers as both have passed away, became increasingly agitated by the repeated use of that term. A physical altercation ensued, during which Letts pushed Tiddler down a set of six steps, causing the intruder to land badly and sustain a cut lip.

Location Near Key Government Buildings

The incident took place in a highly sensitive area of London, located within 100 yards of the Home Office and the Department for Education, and even closer to a building housing sensitive intelligence operations. Letts noted that in other countries, neighborhoods containing such key government buildings are typically crime-free zones with heavy police presence. However, he observed that the streets of Westminster do not enjoy the same level of protection as one might expect for the heart of the capital.

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Witnesses Fail to Intervene in Daylight

Despite the commotion happening in broad daylight, no neighbors or passersby intervened. Letts shouted for assistance, believing that people in a cafe 15 yards across the street would have seen and heard the struggle. However, no one bothered to respond to the disturbance. The intruders eventually fled the scene after the brief but intense confrontation. Letts later identified the shorter intruder as Andrew after demanding his name during the struggle.

Third Incident in Three Weeks

This event marks the third such incident on Letts street in just three weeks, raising concerns about local safety standards. Letts, who normally works at the Houses of Parliament where security is visibly present, managed to finish his work early on Tuesday and walked home wrapped in a Herefordshire coat and flat cap. The encounter highlighted a stark contrast between the security in parliamentary buildings and the perceived lack of police visibility in surrounding residential areas of central London.