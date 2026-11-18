Quentin Grimes achieved a career-high 47 points and ten three-pointers, tying a Lakers franchise record, to lead the team to a 118-114 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. Luka Doncic aDded 36 points as Los Angeles overcame an 18-point deficit. Grimes honored his mother with a jersey presentation after the historic performance.

Quentin Grimes delivered a masterful performance to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an 118-114 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Grimes scored 47 points and made 10 three-pointers in the decisive win. The result extends the Lakers winning streak to nine consecutive games. This victory improves their record to 13 wins and 2 losses for the season.

The game was far from secure for Los Angeles as they faced significant challenges throughout the contest. The team trailed by 18 points in the second half and struggled with offensive efficiency. Luka Doncic scored 36 points but dealt with early foul trouble that limited his impact. The Lakers faced criticism for their defensive vulnerabilities which Charlotte exploited effectively.

Also read 'I was too open': Lakers' Quentin Grimes nails game-winner vs. Hornets

Grimes ignited a comeback in the fourth quarter with a personal 21-point surge. He hit a crucial three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game. This shot sent the contest into overtime where the Lakers ultimately sealed the win. His timely defensive stops and clutch shooting proved vital for the final outcome.

A poignant moment occurred when Grimes signaled his mother Tonja Stelly to join him on the court. Stelly had just turned 60 the day before and reported a premonition of his success. Grimes gifted her the jersey he wore during the historic game. This gesture highlighted the deep family connection behind his athletic achievements.

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Stelly holds a unique place in sports history as the only mother with sons in both the NBA and NHL. Her son Tyler Myers plays defense for the Dallas Stars. Grimes recalled hitting game-winning shots in his youth while his mother kept stats. This lifelong pattern of big moments shared with his parent adds emotional weight to his professional success.

The Lakers overcame roster shortages to secure this critical win against Charlotte. Walker Kessler missed the game due to a lower-leg injury. Austin Reaves also sat out because of a heel bruise that affected his mobility. These absences placed additional pressure on the remaining players to generate offense.

Head Coach JJ Redick emphasized the importance of resilience in building team cohesion. He noted that overcoming adversity strengthens the character of the roster. Luka Doncic praised Grimes for elevating his teammates during the comeback effort. The win demonstrated collective strength rather than individual brilliance alone.

Grimes joined Kobe Bryant as the only players in franchise history to make 10 threes in a game. This achievement connects current Lakers talent with legendary franchise icons. The milestone highlights a significant moment in NBA history for the organization. It underscores the team capability to produce historic performances under pressure.

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The victory reinforces the Lakers status as top contenders in the league. They showcased ability to win games in various ways and circumstances. Navigating early season challenges required adaptability from the coaching staff. The team momentum is building as they approach the midpoint of the schedule.

Fan enthusiasm has grown following this impressive display of skill and determination. The win provides optimism for the remainder of the regular season. Roster health remains a key factor in sustaining this positive trajectory. The organization will look to maintain this level of play against upcoming opponents.