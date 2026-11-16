Quentin Grimes Banks Game-Winner to Lift Lakers Past Suns

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes hits a clutch banked three-pointer with 32.2 seconds remaining to secure a 129-121 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Nov 15 2026.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes delivered a defining moment on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, by banking in a crucial three-point shot to seal a 129-121 victory against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. With the Lakers holding a narrow 129-121 lead and just 32.2 seconds remaining on the clock, Grimes took charge of the final possession to ice the game and prevent any late-game comeback attempts by the visitors.

The victory served as a pivotal turning point for the sixth-year guard, who had been struggling with his shooting form throughout the early portion of the season. Prior to this performance, Grimes held a three-point percentage of 24.2 percent, a figure that dropped him into the lower tiers of league efficiency. The five made threes in this contest propelled his season percentage to 33.3 percent, signaling a significant statistical improvement that the Lakers coaching staff views as a return to his established baseline.

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Clutch Performance Secures Critical Victory

The momentum of the game shifted dramatically late in the third quarter when the Suns erased a 31-point deficit to bring the margin down to just five points with slightly over a minute remaining. Jake LaRavia missed a corner three-pointer that would have either extended the Lakers' lead or kept the Suns within striking distance. Grimes crashed the offensive glass to grab the rebound, ensuring the Lakers retained possession and avoided giving Phoenix another opportunity to narrow the gap.

Following the rebound, Grimes created his own shot and banked in a pull-up three that effectively ended the contest before it could spiral out of control. His ability to convert under pressure highlighted his growth as a veteran wing player capable of handling high-leverage situations. The shot not only secured the win but also demonstrated his readiness to step up when his team needed most in the final moments of play.

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Steady Routine Drives Shooting Breakout

Head coach JJ Redick emphasized that Grimes' success stemmed from maintaining a consistent practice regimen regardless of recent performance fluctuations. Redick noted that Grimes works diligently in the gym every day, adhering to a strict routine that prioritizes form and repetition over superstition. This disciplined approach has historically allowed Grimes to post strong shooting seasons, with career numbers often hovering in the high thirties for three-point accuracy.

Redick expressed confidence that Grimes is simply returning to his natural shooting level, describing him as a player capable of exceeding 36 percent from deep over a full season. The coaching staff believes that the perceived slump was merely a temporary dip in efficiency rather than a fundamental loss of skill. By sticking to his established mechanical routines, Grimes has demonstrated that his shot is reliable and repeatable under competitive NBA conditions.

Strategic Recovery and Future Outlook

Grimes brought a touch of humor to the post-game atmosphere, joking about his banked shot by referencing a previous playoff moment and the unavailability of banks on Sundays. His quip about calling game and wanting to return to Los Angeles reflected the relief and satisfaction of completing a tough road win. This light-hearted response contrasted with the intensity of the final seconds, showcasing the veteran composure that defines his role on the roster.

The win at the Mortgage Matchup Center provides the Lakers with crucial momentum and validates their faith in Grimes' development. The team is eager to see if this breakout performance marks the beginning of a sustained period of improved shooting. With the core routine intact and confidence restored, the Lakers anticipate Grimes will continue to contribute significantly on the perimeter as the season progresses.