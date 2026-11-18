Grimes scores a new career-high and forces overtime with his 10th 3-pointer as the the short-handed Lakers erase an 18-point deficit in a 118-114 win. Luka Doncic has 36 points and seven assists.

Lakers guard Quentin Grimes celebrates after scoring during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Grimes scored a career-high 47 points to help rally the Lakers to a 118-114 overtime win.

LOS ANGELES — Quentin Grimes insisted, he had said it numerous times on Sunday in Phoenix, that he was finding his rhythm entering his 15th game with his new squad. With two seconds remaining, after being gifted a final possession after Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White missed the back half of two free throws, Luka Doncic escaped a double-team and fired crosscourt to Grimes on the right wing.

Also read Lakers rule Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler out vs. Hornets

Grimes fired and made his 10th 3-pointer of the game, knotting the score at 111 after being down by as many as 18 points in the second half. It was a special night for Grimes, who finished with a career-high 47 points and secured the 118-114 victory over the Hornets in overtime by forcing a turnover on an inbounds pass and sinking a pair of free throws on the other end.

The Lakers have now won nine consecutive games and hold the best record in the NBA at 13-2. Grimes, who joined the Lakers on a four-year, $60 million contract in the offseason, shot 16 for 24 overall to go with six rebounds and three assists. He joins Doncic and Austin Reaves as the third Lakers player to score at least 40 points in a game this season.

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There had been far prettier games during the Lakers’ winning streak. Already without Reaves – due to his left heel bruise – and center Walker Kessler, who was out for the first time this season with right lower leg soreness, Tuesday night was a test of another version of what the Lakers would look like shorthanded. Frustration was palpable throughout the roster for good reason.

The Lakers hadn’t played as off-kilter this season as they did against the Hornets on Tuesday. Ziaire Williams and Grimes had to hold back Coach JJ Redick on the sideline as he verbally lit into crew chief Zach Zarba at the scorer’s table.

Redick had just picked up – and earned in every which way he could – a technical foul, turning red when Doncic picked up his fourth foul of the game in the second quarter after the officials deemed the Slovenian star pushed off Hornets forward Royce O’Neale in an attempt to create separation on the wing. Grimes made sure Redick wouldn’t leave on a sour note.

He drilled a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound and tip-out assist from rookie two-way contract center Carson Cooper to cut the Hornets’ lead to 102-101 with 4:24 remaining. On the Lakers’ next offensive possession, Doncic – who ended the night with 36 points on 13-for-34 shooting – made a 3-pointer of his own to tie the score at 104.

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From there, the Lakers outmuscled the Hornets – the only team in the NBA that has had worse fourth-quarter woes than the Lakers this season. The Lakers outscored the Hornets 37-20 in the fourth quarter and overtime, holding Charlotte to just three points in the extra period.

Hornets forward Naz Reid led the Hornets with 23 points on 8-for-18 shooting, while wing Brandon Miller had 28 points on 5-for-12 shooting from behind the arc on a night when Charlotte shot 18 for 54 from deep.