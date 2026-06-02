Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Exposes Toxic Work Environment and Infighting

In a candid interview, Karamo Brown reveals the alleged bullying and poor behavior he faced during his time on Queer Eye, while also discussing his relationship with a fellow cast member and the impact of a senior leader's harsh words. Antoni Porowski addresses viewers' concerns about backstage drama, and Daphne Joy speaks out after an alleged sex tape leak.

After 10 seasons, Queer Eye has concluded, with Karamo Brown , 45, expressing relief at the show's end. In a recent interview, Brown revealed a toxic work environment filled with alleged bullying and poor behavior.

He claimed that everyone would dismiss such behavior, saying, 'That's just that person,' instead of addressing it as unprofessional. Brown also shared that he had a 'fun and flirty' relationship with one of the Fab Five members during casting, which later led to a complaint. Initially, he believed his costar was responsible, but he later found out it was an anonymous third party. Brown recalled a senior leader telling him, 'You are not a star.

I will get rid of you tomorrow,' which left him depressed and feeling trapped. In response, ITV America and Scout Productions stated that they strongly disagree with any characterization that concerns were ignored, and they maintained a respectful and professional environment with clear workplace policies.

Meanwhile, Antoni Porowski, 45, addressed viewers' concerns about 'backstage drama' harming the show's wholesome vibe, encouraging them to focus on the main theme of protecting mental health. Elsewhere, Daphne Joy has broken her silence after an alleged sex tape with Diddy leaked online





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Queer Eye Karamo Brown Bullying Infighting Antoni Porowski Daphne Joy Sex Tape

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