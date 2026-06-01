Queensland Police Officer Shoots Family Dog Dead After Being Struck by Police Vehicle

A family dog was shot dead by a Queensland police officer after being struck by a police vehicle in Pioneer, a suburb in Mt Isa. The police officer claimed that neither the driver nor the passenger saw the dog prior to impact, but locals are expressing their anger over the incident.

A family dog named Smokey was shot dead by a Queensland police officer after being struck by a police vehicle in Pioneer, a suburb in Mt Isa, 900km west of Townsville.

The incident occurred on Sunday, and the police officer claimed that neither the driver nor the passenger saw the dog prior to impact. A supervising officer arrived at the scene within three minutes and observed that Smokey was suffering from obvious trauma-related injuries and distress. The police officer stated that euthanasia was considered the most humane and appropriate course of action available at the time.

The teenager's grandmother, Sharlene Boddy, questioned why officers did not take Smokey to a veterinary clinic for euthanasia and why they did not shield the incident from public view, given children and families were nearby. Locals took to social media to express their anger over the incident, with some calling the police officer's actions 'disgusting' and 'heartbreaking'.

RSPCA Queensland stated that any seriously injured animal should receive prompt assistance, and where euthanasia is the best option to prevent further suffering, it should be carried out promptly, using a method that minimises pain, fear and distress





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Queensland Police Family Dog Shot Dead Police Vehicle Collision Euthanasia Animal Welfare

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