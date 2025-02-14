Queens University Basketball Beats Bellarmine in Overtime

Chris Ashby led the Queens University Knights to a victory over Bellarmine University in a thrilling overtime game. Ashby scored 30 points and grabbed five rebounds, while teammates Nasir Mann and Leo Colimerio also contributed significantly to the win.

Chris Ashby led the way with 30 points and five rebounds as Queens University defeated Bellarmine 92-87 in overtime on Thursday night. Nasir Mann chipped in 19 points, shooting an efficient 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, while also grabbing seven rebounds. Leo Colimerio added 11 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field, along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Kenyon Goodin scored 28 points and had three steals for the Knights, who fell to 3-23 on the season and 0-13 in conference play. Billy Smith contributed 21 points, four assists, and six steals for Bellarmine, while Tyler Doyle added 19 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. The Knights' losing streak extended to 16 games.





