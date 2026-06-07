Queens Pride Parade Set for Sunday with 'Unstoppable Pride' Theme

The 34th annual Queens Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Jackson Heights, marking the second oldest and second largest Pride parade in New York City. The parade steps off at noon on 37th Avenue from 89th to 75th Streets, followed by a festival at 37th Road and 75th Street featuring music, performers, and vendors. Street closures include 37th Avenue between 89th and 75th Streets and 75th-76th Streets between 37th Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue. The event's theme, "Unstoppable Pride," highlights LGBTQ+ resilience amid ongoing challenges, with leaders including the city's first openly gay fire commissioner and Candy Samples participating. The weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers.

It's the 34th year for the celebration, which is held annually on the first Sunday in June. The Queens Pride Parade is the second oldest and second largest Pride parade in the city, according to organizers.

The parade steps off at noon Sunday in Jackson Heights. It marches down 37th Avenue from 89th Street to 75th Street. A festival will be held at the intersection of 37th Road and 75th Street with music, performers and vendors, also beginning at noon.

The Department of Transportation announced the following street closures on Sunday for the parade:37th Avenue between 89th Street and 75th Street75th -76th Street between 37th Avenue and Roosevelt AvenueThis year's theme is"Unstoppable Pride," which"In a time when LGBTQ+ people continue to be targeted in schools, legislatures, and courts, our community remains unstoppable — in our love, our leadership, and our fight for justice," said David Kilmnick, president and founder of the New York LGBT Network.

"Unstoppable Pride reflects a simple truth: we are here, we are present, and we are not going anywhere. ", the city's first openly gay fire commissioner; performer and activist Candy Samples, and Dr. Sundeep Singh Boparai, a healthcare leader and LGBTQIA+ advocate. Bright skies will kick off the day on Sunday, with a few more clouds and an isolated shower later in the afternoon.





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Queens Pride Parade Unstoppable Pride Jackson Heights LGBTQ+ Pride Festival Street Closures

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