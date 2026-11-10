Queens man says prized Maserati was targeted in overnight attack

He parked his Maserati outside his apartment for one night. Hours later, surveillance video captured two men shooting out windows and slashing tires.

A Ridgewood resident is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after two men were caught on surveillance video vandalizing his Maserati shortly after midnight last week.

Video of the incident shows one man shooting out the passenger-side window and mirror of a 2017 Maserati GranTurismo parked on Forest Avenue, while another slashed two tires on the driver's side, according to the vehicle's owner, Joshua Bialek. The incident happened shortly after midnight Thursday. Bialek said he ran outside after hearing his car alarm sound.

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"In this neighborhood, I want to feel safe and whenever something like that happens directly outside of where you're living to one of your prized possessions, it's hard," Bialek said. The surveillance footage shows the two men walking past the car several times in the minutes before the vandalism. Nothing was taken from the vehicle, but the damage is expected to cost thousands of dollars to repair.

The tires have since been replaced, and Bialek plans to install the new windows himself after cleaning up the shattered glass and debris left behind.

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"I've never had to clean up the broken window and the broken glass like this before," Bialek said. "So everything, whenever it comes to repairing and fixing and messing with cars is a learning experience. " Bialek said he purchased the pre-owned Italian sports car a year ago for his 35th birthday. Although he typically keeps the vehicle in a garage, he parked it on the street after finding an open spot directly outside his apartment.

"I just hope that the neighborhood and everybody kind of watches and looks out for each other, and that something like this doesn't become a common or accepted occurrence," he said. Bialek said a police officer happened to be driving by after the incident and that a report was filed. No arrests have been made. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover?

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