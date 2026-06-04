Queens-born man behind the mask: Priceless reactions to his antics

A Queens-born man has been bringing joy to Knicks fans for three seasons in an informal capacity, donning a three-piece tweed costume and performing simple yet entertaining antics. He has been invited to wave the Knicks flag at American Whiskey and even partied with rappers French Montana and Remy Ma.

Robert Mecea for New York PostThe Queens-born man behind the mask said the reactions are "priceless.

" "I just wanted to make something for us like that. And I felt like the fans deserved it," Knickerbocker said. Knickerbocker - who prefers to be called a "superfan" rather than a mascot - has been bringing the fun to fans for three seasons in an informal capacity, he told The Post on the condition of maintaining his anonymity.

The idea for the character sprouted when the man behind the mask pondered how the Knicks didn't already have their own mascot when those like the Phoenix Suns' "Go the Gorilla" were making a name for themselves outside the arena.

"I love being around people," he said. "I love making people smile, making people laugh, making people happy. I just wanted to spread love for our team, spread love for our fans. And that's what I set out to do.

" Knickerbocker sketched out a caricature of a 19th-century "newsboy" wearing knickerbocker pants as an ode to the Knick's historical team name and spent $3,000 of his own cash to make the three-piece tweed costume a reality. His gimmicks are simple - he parties with fans, holds up question cards about the team for fans and, in moments of ecstasy, leaps in the air and clicks his shiny blue shoes together.

But he's also a born-and-bred New Yorker - meaning he'll help an old lady get her cat out of her tree, but he'll also be screaming in the after-game traffic. Rappers French Montana and Remy Ma invited Knickerbocker onto the set as they were filming the music video for the viral hit "Ever since U Left Me (I went Deaf)" outside the Garden Wednesday.

Young kids, adults and even NYPD officers stopped the costumed Knickerbocker for pictures on the historic night. He was even invited to wave the Knicks flag behind the bar of American Whiskey at 30th Street between 7th and 8th Avenue to the delight of the jam-packed crowd.

"Niko the Knickerbocker has been our main mascot here the entire time. His commitment to the Knicks, and everybody has been incredible," said owner, Ben Frederique, 37, noting that he lets the superfan cool off in his walk-in freezer after working up a sweat. Knickerbocker parties so hard he even has to wring sweat out his tweed costume at the end of the night, he admitted.

The man behind Knickerbocker has had formal meetings with the Knicks and pitched himself as their official mascot, which he said is his "ultimate goal," but for now, the team isn't making any hard choices. Fans, however, are more than willing to accept him into the fold.

"There is no one better to represent us than him! " said Hatuey Fana, wearing a gigantic plastic gold chain around his neck, adding that he is also a Knickerbocker because he lives on Knickerbocker Avenue and Schaefer Street in Bushwick. John Q, 32, who hosts the Knicks podcast "Sports Bark," said Knickerbocker should be the mascot of the Garden. This guy's amazing, and I'm proud of him!





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Knicks Mascot Superfan Costume Antics Reactions Fans Ben Frederique John Q Hatuey Fana American Whiskey Rappers Garden

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