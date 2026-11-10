Queen Sofía, Queen Sonja and Princess Beatrix Keep Up Official Royal Duties

Queen Sofía, Queen Sonja of Norway and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands keep carrying out official duties that support their monarchies and families.

Queen Sofía celebrated her 88th birthday on November 2 and remains a pillar of the Spanish royal family, keeping a demanding schedule that includes at least one official engagement every week. Across Europe, Queen Sofía, Queen Sonja of Norway and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands continue to support their monarchies, each in her own way, long after their active reigns or public roles began to change.

This week, Queen Sofía will travel to San Fernando, Cádiz, where she will serve as patroness of the ceremony presenting the National Ensign to the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps is a special unit within the Navy and is considered the world's oldest marine corps, created in 1537 by Emperor Charles I.

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How Queen Sofía Keeps Her Institutional Role Active

Queen Sofía has never set aside her institutional role, and she remains an active figure in the Spanish monarchy despite no longer being queen. She is the mother of Felipe VI, and she has weathered controversies surrounding the royal family while staying discreet and focused on public service.

Queen Sofía, who is now the Queen Emerita, continues to play an important part within the Crown. She keeps her office at Zarzuela and receives an official stipend, which reflects her ongoing position in the institution. She also remains closely involved in the day-to-day activities of the Queen Sofía Foundation.

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Her charitable work extends beyond the foundation. Queen Sofía regularly visits the provincial offices of the Spanish Federation of Food Banks to learn about its work, among other projects that keep her connected to social causes across Spain.

Queen Sonja Supports King Haakon Despite Health Scares

Queen Sonja of Norway continues to support her son, King Haakon, even though she is 89 years old and has recently faced minor health scares. In recent months, she was hospitalized for a few days, but she has returned to her duties within the Norwegian royal family.

Just a few days before the latest events, Queen Sonja traveled to Málaga to attend the opening of an exhibition at the Picasso Museum in the Andalusian city. She also visited a Norwegian school in Benalmádena, where she was seen smiling throughout the visit.

Queen Sonja recently accompanied King Haakon to an official dinner at the Royal Palace to welcome the provincial governors. The king had his mother's support at the event because his wife, Queen Mette-Marit, and his daughter, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, were not present, and Ingrid Alexandra is currently focused on her university studies in Oslo.

Two days later, Queen Sonja is scheduled to visit the Furniture Maker School in Askim. She will also attend the opening of a furniture exhibition at the Center for Democracy at Fort Høytorp and meet members of the Indre Østfold Women's Group and young people at the Re:læx youth center in Askim.

Princess Beatrix Continues Official Trips and Ceremonies

Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, who is 88 years old, continues to attend institutional events and official engagements despite abdicating in 2013. Her schedule is less busy than those of Queen Sofía or Queen Sonja, but she remains a visible figure for the Dutch Crown.

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Princess Beatrix regularly attends the Appeltjes van Oranje awards presented by the Oranje Fonds foundation. She designed the bronze statuettes given at these awards herself, and she attends each year alongside King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

She also continues to make official trips to the Dutch Caribbean territories, including recent visits to Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. During these trips, she presides over events focused on nature conservation, sustainable development and education. In mid-October, she also attended the Dutch Ballet Gala hosted by the Dansersfonds Foundation.

Princess Beatrix now resides at Drakenstein Castle. She was Queen of the Netherlands for 33 years, from 1980 to 2013. After the coronation of her son Willem, she regained the title of princess, and her official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Princess of Orange-Nassau and Princess of Lippe-Biesterfeld.

Three Queen Mothers Shape the Next Generation of Royals

Queen Sofía, Queen Sonja and Princess Beatrix all embody the institutional values that the source describes as essential to preserving their monarchies. Each has dedicated decades to public service, and their continued engagement offers a model of institutional loyalty for the next generation.

Their granddaughters, Princess Leonor, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Princess Amalia, are expected to become queens one day. Their grandmothers' ongoing work gives them a visible example of how royal duties are carried out across three European countries.