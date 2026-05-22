Queen of Etiquette reveals middle class dog names

The Queen of Etiquette, Laura Windsor, shares her insights on suitable middle-class dog names to avoid and the best choices for new dog parents.

While traditional dog names such as Patch or Rover used to reign supreme, owners are now being more adventurous with monikers for their furry friends.

According to data from the Dogs Trust National Dogs Survey, Luna and Poppy are currently the nation's most popular female dog names, while Teddy and Milo take home the top spots for males. Some are naming their beloved pets after luxury designer brands, such as Dolce and Versace, or popstars such as Prince and Madonna.

Now, Laura Windsor, known as the Queen of Etiquette, has revealed which dog names are suitably middle-class if you don't want to be embarrassed at the vets, and which are downright 'ridiculous'. She told The Daily Mail: 'A dog’s name often reveals as much about the owner as the dog itself.

'Just as the way you dress, the language you use, the way you move, and the way you gesture all reveal something about you, in much the same way, the name you choose for your dog says rather a lot about you too. 'Consciously or not, the name becomes a small statement about who you are, your tastes, ambitions, and social identity.

' Laura suggests Bear, Luna, Dixon or Milo as best choices for middle-class names while Dolce, Versace or Gucci as names to avoid. Which dog name is right for you and your dog? Read on to discover whether your 'intelligent' and 'interesting' dog name is suitably middle-class or if it is 'impractical' and 'overdone'





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Pets Dog Registry Name Think Before Naming Queen Of Etiquette Etiquette

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