Norway's Queen Mette-Marit makes her first public appearance in Trondheim months after a lung transplant, appearing cheerful despite her son Marius Borg Hoiby's ongoing legal appeals.

Norway's Queen Mette-Marit has made her first public appearance in months during a surprise visit to Trondheim this week. The 53-year-old royal, who underwent a lung transplant in June and subsequently stepped back from all official duties, was seen in good spirits as she interacted with locals and posed for photographs.

The visit marks a significant step in her recovery from the major surgery. She is not expected to resume her official royal engagements until next summer, following a lengthy rehabilitation period announced by the Royal House of Norway after her July departure from public life.

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Public Engagement in Trondheim

Queen Mette-Marit appeared alongside her husband, King Haakon, as they met with local residents and officials during their trip. Photos shared by local actor Alexander Jensen showed the Queen smiling, wearing a polka-dotted blouse and a black coat, while giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

The interaction included practicing sign language with Jensen, highlighting the Queen's continued engagement with her husband's communication style. The couple appeared relaxed and composed, contrasting with their previous absence from public view since the funeral of Princess Astrid of Norway on September 23.

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Son's House Arrest Appeal

The Queen's return to public life coincides with ongoing legal proceedings for her son, Marius Borg Hoiby. A court recently ruled that the 29-year-old must remain under house arrest at the royal residence Skaugum while he awaits his appeals court trial next February regarding his conviction for rape.

Hoiby was previously sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape and multiple other offenses, including assault. The recent court decision upheld his confinement, rejecting an initial district court ruling that had considered releasing him under stricter monitoring conditions.

Legal Debate on Conditions

Prosecution lawyers argued that Hoiby had violated the conditions of his detention after a breathalyzer test revealed alcohol in his system. Police lawyer Oda Karterud stated there was a great risk of relapse into substance abuse and that public protection must weigh heavily in the decision to maintain house arrest.

Conversely, Hoiby's lawyer, Daniel Storrvik, denied any alcohol consumption and described the house arrest as 'unbearable.' Storrvik claimed that circumstances had changed at the palace, making the arrangement unsustainable for his client, though he did not specify the nature of these changes.

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Health History and Recovery

Queen Mette-Marit has suffered from chronic pulmonary fibrosis for several years, a condition that deteriorated significantly over the past six months. The lung transplant in June was considered a last resort, typically reserved for patients with less than two years to live without the procedure.

The Royal House confirmed the surgery was successful and that her recovery was progressing well. She missed King Haakon's swearing-in ceremony in September due to complications from the transplant, marking her first major absence from a royal event in recent memory.