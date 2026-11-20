Norway's Queen Mette-Marit makes her first public appearance in months during a surprise visit to Trondheim, following a successful lung transplant surgery in June.

Norway's Queen Mette-Marit has made a highly anticipated return to public life with a surprise visit to Trondheim this week. The 53-year-old royal was seen stepping out in public for the first time since undergoing a lung transplant in June, marking a significant milestone in her recovery journey. This appearance ended months of absence from official duties, which she suspended earlier this year due to severe health complications.

Accompanied by her husband, King Haakon VIII, the Queen engaged warmly with locals during her day out in the city. Photos shared by Norwegian actor Alexander Jensen on social media captured the couple in good spirits, posing for selfies and interacting with fans. Mette-Marit, dressed in a polka-dotted blouse and black coat, gave the camera a thumbs-up while also practicing sign language with Jensen, highlighting her relaxed demeanor despite her recent medical challenges.

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Medical Recovery and Public Absence

The Queen's reappearance in Trondheim follows a complex medical history involving chronic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that deteriorated significantly over the past six months. Doctors initially placed her on a waiting list for a lung transplant earlier this summer, a procedure typically considered a last resort for patients with less than two years to live without new lungs. The Royal House of Norway confirmed in July that the transplant had been successful and that her rehabilitation and training period would initially proceed without public updates.

Since the surgery, Mette-Marit has been unable to fulfill many of her traditional royal obligations. She missed King Haakon VIII's swearing-in ceremony in September due to complications from the procedure. Additionally, she was absent from the church memorial service for her late father-in-law, King Harald V. Her last public appearance prior to this Trondheim visit was at the funeral of Princess Astrid of Norway on September 23, leaving the public eager for confirmation of her continued stability.

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Legal Controversy Surrounding Marius Borg Hoiby

The Queen's health update arrives amidst intense legal scrutiny regarding her son, Marius Borg Hoiby. The 29-year-old was convicted of two counts of rape and multiple other offenses, including assault, and was sentenced to four years in prison. He is currently under house arrest at the royal residence Skaugum in Oslo, pending his appeals court trial scheduled for next February. This legal backdrop has added a layer of complexity to the royal family's recent public engagements and media attention.

Hoiby's legal team recently challenged the conditions of his detention, arguing that the house arrest has become 'unbearable.' His lawyer, Daniel Storrsvik, stated that while the arrangement was initially favorable, recent circumstances have changed, making the confinement difficult for the convict. Storrsvik noted that Hoiby would not have chosen to remain in such conditions if they were still advantageous, hinting at underlying issues not publicly detailed. The defense contends that the situation is no longer working for their client.

Prosecution Argues for Continued Detention

Prosecutors strongly oppose Hoiby's release from house arrest, citing serious concerns about public safety and the risk of recidivism. Police lawyer Oda Karterud told the Norwegian newspaper VG that the prosecution believes Hoiby violated his detention conditions after a breathalyzer test revealed alcohol in his system. The attorney argued there is a great risk of relapse into substance abuse upon release, emphasizing that the court's decision to maintain his confinement safeguards public protection.

The Oslo District Court initially ruled that Hoiby could be released with an ankle monitor, conditioned on routine drug and alcohol testing. However, the Appeals Court overruled this decision after the prosecution challenged it. Karterud stated that the decision reflects the seriousness of the case and the need to prevent new serious violations of integrity. She emphasized that consideration for public protection must weigh most heavily, asserting that the current legal outcome achieves this balance effectively.

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Royal Family Response and Future Schedule

King Haakon and Queen Mette-Marit have maintained a firm stance on the legal proceedings, ensuring that the royal residence remains the designated place of detention for Hoiby. The family has faced public scrutiny not only regarding the legal case but also due to the Queen's past ties to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Despite these controversies, the royal couple continues to perform their duties, with the King having recently undergone his swearing-in ceremony and the Queen now focusing on her long-term recovery.

Looking ahead, Mette-Marit is not expected to carry out any official engagements until next summer. The Royal House of Norway has indicated that her rehabilitation will require a longer period of rest and training before she can resume full royal duties. This planned absence allows her to recover fully from the lung transplant while the legal system processes Hoiby's appeal. The family remains committed to supporting her health journey while navigating the ongoing judicial process for her son.