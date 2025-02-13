Queen Letizia of Spain's Striking Ensemble for Royal Academy Awards

Queen Letizia of Spain made a stylish appearance at the Royal Academy of Sciences of Spain Foundation Awards for Young Female Scientific Talent, choosing an & Other Stories midi dress with an asymmetrical hemline, pleating details, and a muted green botanical pattern.

Queen Letizia of Spain made a stylish statement during a royal engagement in Madrid on Tuesday. She presented the Royal Academy of Sciences of Spain Foundation Awards for Young Female Scientific Talent at the Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences. For the occasion, Queen Letizia chose a midi dress from & Other Stories. The dress featured a fitted bodice with billowing sleeves that were cinched at the cuffs, adding a touch of drama.

The sleeves also incorporated subtle pleating details, enhancing the feminine silhouette. The skirt of the dress showcased an asymmetrical hemline with intricate pleating, creating a unique and eye-catching element. A cinched waistline further accentuated Queen Letizia's figure, adding definition to the overall look. The dress's pattern was a deep, muted green with subtle variations and hints of botanical inspiration, reflecting a sophisticated and nature-inspired aesthetic.Completing the ensemble, Queen Letizia paired the dress with suede boots from Magrit. She accessorized with elegant jewelry, including a ring by Coreterno and earrings by Pdpaola. Her long brunette hair was styled with a side part, and her makeup featured bold brows, a subtle smoky eye, and a glossy lip, creating a polished and regal appearance. This event marks another opportunity for Queen Letizia to showcase her impeccable fashion sense and support important initiatives promoting scientific advancement among young women.





