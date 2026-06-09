Queen Letizia Channels Princess of Wales in White Self-Portrait Dress During Pope's Madrid Mass

Queen Letizia of Spain wore a white Self-Portrait dress, invoking the 'privilège du blanc' tradition, during Pope Leo XIV's outdoor Mass in Madrid. The outfit drew comparisons to Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's frequent choices from the same brand.

Queen Letizia of Spain made a notable fashion statement over the weekend by wearing a striking white Self-Portrait dress during Pope Leo XIV's visit to Madrid .

The 53-year-old queen was accompanied by King Felipe VI and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, for an outdoor Mass service on the feast of Corpus Christi, led by the Pope in the Spanish capital on Sunday. Her choice of a white dress by Self-Portrait, a brand frequently worn by the Princess of Wales, invoked the 'privilège du blanc'-a rare exception to the traditional dress code that allows queens and princesses from Catholic countries to wear white when meeting the Pope.

The 'White Tailored Taffeta Midi Dress' retails for £450 and has drawn comparisons to many outfits worn by Kate Middleton, the future Queen of the United Kingdom. For the occasion, Queen Letizia accessorized with drop earrings and a white handbag, while simple nude heels completed the effortlessly chic look. The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of Self-Portrait, a luxury fashion brand celebrated for its feminine silhouettes and stylish use of guipure lace.

Kate Middleton recently wore an ivory Self-Portrait ensemble to a Buckingham Palace garden party and a nude tailored midi dress from the same brand for the Royal Easter Sunday service in Windsor. Queen Letizia's sartorial choice thus reflects a transatlantic royal style connection, aligning her with the fashion preferences of her British counterpart during a significant religious and state occasion.

The papal visit marks the first to Spain in fifteen years, with more than a million people lining the streets of Madrid on Saturday as King Felipe and Queen Letizia welcomed Pope Leo XIV at a ceremony hosted in the Royal Palace. The Pope's week-long itinerary also includes stops in Barcelona and the Canary Islands. On Sunday, the outdoor Mass in Cibeles Square-a site famous for Real Madrid celebrations-was transformed into a vast religious gathering.

Pope Leo XIV addressed a crowd estimated at 1.2 million, including the Spanish royal family, urging them to care for the poor and forsaken. He led a procession over elaborate floral carpets, carrying a gilded monstrance containing the Eucharist. The event coincided with the Corpus Domini feast day, traditionally marked by processions and floral decorations across Catholic nations.

Meanwhile, King Felipe wore a tailored black suit with a gold striped tie, while Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor coordinated in shirt-style long black dresses cinched with belts. Queen Letizia had also worn a different white lace dress by Spanish label The 2nd Skin Co for earlier events, paired with a statement belt and slingback heels from Magrit, and rose and gold diamond earrings by Luzia valued at £2,272





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Queen Letizia Pope Leo XIV Princess Of Wales Self-Portrait Royal Fashion Privilège Du Blanc Corpus Christi Madrid Spanish Royalty Kate Middleton

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