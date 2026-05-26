Queen Latifah Returns to the American Music Awards as a Solo Host with Her Family in Tow

Queen Latifah made a grand arrival on the red carpet at the 52nd annual American Music Awards with her family by her side, marking her return to hosting duties after over three decades. Taylor Swift leads the nominations with a huge eight nods in categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl. Billy Idol will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to rock music.

Queen Latifah made a grand arrival on the red carpet at the 52nd annual American Music Awards with her family by her side, marking her return to hosting duties after over three decades.

The music icon, 56, was joined by her longtime partner Eboni Nichols and their two children, six-year-old son Rebel and seven-year-old daughter Kaavia, who is the daughter of actress Gabrielle Union and basketball player Dwyane Wade. For the main event being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Queen Latifah styled her tresses in a high ponytail and rocked a magenta pink lip, before undergoing multiple outfit changes throughout the night.

She is set to host the AMAs for the first time as a solo host, following her previous appearances alongside Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan in 1995, and as a performer alongside Alicia Keys and Kathleen Battle in 2008. This year's event marks her return to the AMAs after a long absence, with Queen Latifah revealing she was 'nervous' but 'excited' to return to the stage.

Several other celebrities are also set to make appearances, including pop icon Taylor Swift, who leads the nominations with a huge eight nods in categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl. The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be Billy Idol, who will be honored for his contributions to rock music





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