Fresh off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Queen Latifah made an appearance at the Thanksgiving Day parade on Saturday.

Queen Latifah waves from the NBC Peacock float during the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2026 in New York City. The rap legend delivered her classic 1993 single “U.N.

I.T. Y.” from atop NBC’s Peacock float; in addition to the performance, Latifah also served as a commentator during NBC’s coverage of the On Nov. 14, Megan Thee Stallion inducted Queen Latifah into the Rock Hall. Latifah came out wearing a crown and called the induction “super surreal. ” She said there was a time when she would have thought being inducted into the Rock Hall seemed inconceivable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s difficult enough being a woman in hip-hop, let alone being a hip-hopper in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she said. “There are many times my dad told me that sometimes you would have to stand alone just doing what you do. … But tonight is not one of those nights. ” She then asked her friends and family to stand up.