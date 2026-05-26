Queen Latifah Hosts 2026 American Music Awards, Honors Veterans

Queen Latifah opened the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to host the event after 31 years. She also acknowledged the successes of BTS and her own career journey, connecting her music and film career, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Moreover, she celebrated the achievements of Taylor Swift who led the nominations with eight for this year's event.

The rapper and actress, Queen Latifah , opened the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 25.

She shared a message in honor of the country's military veterans, as the awards show fell on Memorial Day. Celebrities attended the show-stopping event in show-stopping looks. Queen Latifah focused more on acting in recent years, but her hip-hop career and musical influences are still present. Taylor Swift leads the nominations for this year's event with eight





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2026 American Music Awards MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas Queen Latifah American Music Awards Military Veteran Memorial Day Hip-Hop Career Acting Career Celebrities On Red Carpet Fashion Inspo Asian American Media Arts Awards Queer Music Charts Americana Music Awards BTS Taylor Swift

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