Queen Latifah performed and commented on the rescheduled Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, showcasing a futuristic slouchy lamb leather boot with an oversized cover, alongside a marbled moth-print coat.

Queen Latifah is seen pre-taping a Thanksgiving Day Parade segment for NBC in Midtown, Manhattan on Nov. 25, 2026 in New York. Queen Latifah performed her 1993 hit “U.N.

I.T. Y.” atop the NBC Peacock float on Nov. 25 at the 100th annual Macy’sDay Parade in New York. Latifah pre-taped some of the event and also served as a commentator at the parade, which was rescheduled to today, Nov. 28, due to inclement weather.. The style, which currently retails for a marked-down price of $975, is a slouchy style made of lamb leather that sits at around calf height.

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Each shoe features straps with button closures that transition into slouchy uppers that serve as a cover, zipping into place. Said cover or outer layer gives these boots a slinky, oversized construction for a futuristic feel. Rounded toes give way to a debossed logo at the front and rubber lug soles that offer the shoes a rugged, non-slip finish. Thanksgiving, however, since the style leans towards grungy aesthetics, it comes off as more of a unisex shoe.