Queen Latifah, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, MC Lyte, Rakim, Trina, Talib Kweli and more lead the lineup for the fifth annual Rock the Bells Cruise.

Macklemore Drops ‘Where Is Our Love’ Song and Video, a Plea for Peace in the Middle East and Other Troubled Areas, Including the U.S., Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, MC Lyte, Rakim, Trina, Talib Kweli and more lead the lineup for the fifth annual Rock the Bells Cruise, launching October 27 in Miami, continuing to Harvest Caye, Belize, and finally Cozumel, Mexico, where it concludes on November 1.

“Four sold-out sailings later, we’re raising the bar again for year five,” says LL Cool J, who founded Rock the Bells and presents it with Sixthman. “There’s nothing like being out on the water with hip-hop all around you: the performances, the energy on deck, the late nights, the people. From the moment you board to the moment you step off, it’s a full hip-hop experience, and our team is making this one truly unforgettable.

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” Is ‘I Play Rocky’ Original or Adapted? Stallone’s ‘Rocky’ Origin Story Faces a ‘Barbie’-Style Oscar Dilemma The 2027 lineup also includes Little Brother, Ying Yang Twins, Devin the Dude, Camp Lo, Yo-Yo, Philadelphia Freeway, Jungle Brothers, Mia X, Shawnna and Pastor Troy, with more artists and programming to be announced.

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The festival’s comedy showcases will return, featuring Tisha Campbell, Tony Roberts, Daphnique Springs and Lance Woods, as well as onboard wellness sessions led by fitness star Big Lez, and continuous hosting by rap vets Roxanne Shanté and Torae. Also on offer aboard the Norwegian Joy are an outdoor go-kart track, two waterslides, mini golf, a thermal spa, beauty salon, pools and lounge areas, along with restaurants and bars.

For tickets, the first-round presale sign-up deadline is December 2 at 11:59 PM ET, with the final round a week later on December 9 at 11:59 PM ET. Public on-sale is slated for December 11 at 2 PM ET.