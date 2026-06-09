Queen in Black: Mary Jane Watson Faces Her Last Stand as Venom in Venomworld

Marvel's Queen in Black event pits Hela against Knull in a cosmic war, with Mary Jane Watson as Venom leading Earth's eight billion symbiotes in a desperate battle. The five-issue event introduces Venomworld and may end MJ's tenure as the All-New Venom.

Hot off The Amazing Spider-Man/ Venom : Death Spiral, Marvel is giving Mary Jane Watson , as well as the symbiote companion she hosts as Venom , no respite.

She and Peter Parker are on the same platonic friendship page, much to the chagrin of almost all readers and Spider-Man fans, with Venom and Spider-Man having reason to be at odds once more. However, this brief intermission in Venom #258 was more or less a means of having these characters cordially part ways so MJ could be drawn into the upcoming Queen in Black event.

Just as Marvels brand-new Avengers team was revealed (spoiled prematurely, technically), monthly solicitations have already painted a vivid portrait of what the entirety of the Queen in Black crossover event will entail, including the comics that will tie into it. This fall, it has been foreshadowed that MJ is in for one last hurrah as the All-New Venom as Venom literally takes over the Marvel Comics universe via symbiotes consuming the Earth. Enter Queen In Blacks Venomworld.

This summer, Queen in Black presents a cosmic war waged by Hela of Asgard and Knull, God of the Void, and MJ finds herself smack-dab in the middle of it in Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez ongoing Venom run. The self-titled Queen in Black limited series will run for five issues, from July to September, and introduces Venomworld.

The Queen in Black series, and the tie-in comics tethered to it, are: Queen in Black #1-5, Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #1-3, and Venom #258-262. It is unknown how Venomworld may affect Venom lore overall, but the solicitations for the finale entries in the event series have begun to plant seeds for how Venomworld may take shape, and how the series in general may be the last big outing for MJs All-New Venom or VenoMJ.

Indeed, the September solicitation for Venom #262 reads as follows: WHO IS THE NEW ALL-VENOM? Mary Jane Watson is Venom and so is everybody else! Venomworld lives! The war between Knull and Hela just ended and even Eight Billion Venoms might not be enough to beat the winner!

It is the strangest adventure yet for the Worlds Strangest Roommates but is the lease finally up? Queen in Black #5, Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #3, and Venom #262 will be released on the same day, suggesting that the finale stories for this event converge and intertwine. Interestingly, each of these issues synopses suggest that the Earths eight billion symbiotes will be on MJs side and help fight whoever wins between Hela and Knull.

The war will apparently be over by this point, and Venomworld will play a role in battling its victor, as teased in the solicitation for Queen in Black #5: OH, THE HUMANITY! In the war between Light and Dark, the winner has taken their prize but is it Hela or Knull who has ascended to the Throne of All? Either way, the only thing standing between them and all life on Earth is the Venomworld!

It is the ultimate symbiote battle and for Mary Jane Watson, it is the last stand! Will MJ Still Be Venom After Venomworld? If nothing else, this event seems to be preparing readers for yet another major status quo change regarding MJ and the symbiote.

Per the official Marvel website: As Earth is consumed by symbiotes, current Venom host Mary Jane Watson is forced to make a desperate choice, one that will shape both the fate of the Marvel Universe and her future as a symbiote hero in VENOM #262. Venom #262 teasing the end of MJs lease as the All-New Venom is notable, as the events of Venomworld and Queen in Black could conclude with MJ and the symbiote separating.

Whether this is in order for Eddie Brock to retrieve the symbiote and reprise his role as Venom or simply for MJ to go back to being an ordinary person again, it will be fascinating to see what becomes of MJ and the symbiote after they only recently chose to bond willingly and took on a decidedly more MJ-forward design. Subscribe for deeper coverage of Venomworld and MJ. Want clearer context?

Subscribe to the newsletter for focused coverage and analysis of Queen in Black, the Venomworld fallout, MJs Venom status, and linked tie-ins - concise breakdowns that decode what each development means for Marvel lore. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Venom #262 is scheduled to be released on September 30, 2026.

Venom Created By David Michelinie, Todd McFarlane Cast Tom Hardy, Topher Grace First Appearance The Amazing Spider-Man Alias Eddie Brock RELATIONSHIPS Eddie Brock (primary host and ally), Peter Parker/Spider-Man (initial enemy, later uneasy ally), Anne Weying (former wife of Eddie Brock and occasional host), Cletus Kasady/Carnage (offspring of the Venom symbiote and a deadly enemy) Alliance Vigilante Venom is a symbiotic alien entity bonded with various human hosts, notably Eddie Brock and later Flash Thompson. It grants superhuman strength, agility, and a shape-shifting black costume





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Marvel's Queen in Black: Knull and Hela Battle for Cosmic Supremacy in Epic ShowdownMarvel Comics presents a high-stakes conflict in Queen in Black as two formidable villains, Knull and Hela, clash to claim the Throne of All, a cosmic weapon capable of rewriting reality itself. Following the events of King in Black and The Immortal Thor, Asgard's power vacuum sets the stage for this war. Knull, having broken free of his dark nature and embraced corrupted light by wielding the All-Light spear, seeks ultimate authority. Hela counters with her necro-magical mastery over the symbiote hive mind. The battle threatens Earth with assimilation into Venomworld, a planet of symbiotes, while intersecting with other major Marvel events like Armageddon and the Ultimate Universe's conclusion. Writer Al Ewing expands on the cosmic stakes, exploring themes of oblivion, sovereignty, and character evolution beyond the Infinity Stones.

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