Explore the intricate details of the Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 1947 wedding, including rationing coupons, the broken tiara, and historic guest list.

On November 2, 1947, Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey, marking the beginning of a union that would eventually become the longest marriage in British sovereign history. The ceremony, which began at 11:30 a.m., was held amidst the austere economic conditions of post-war Britain, reflecting a national desire for celebration while maintaining fiscal responsibility. The bride, then twenty years old, was escorted by her cousin, a Royal Navy officer five years her senior, during their initial meeting at the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth in 1939.

The Impact of Rationing on Royal Bridal Attire

The Royal Family mandated that the wedding reflect the country's post-war situation, directly influencing the construction of the bride's iconic gown. Princess Elizabeth was required to save her personal rationing coupons to purchase the necessary materials for her dress, a standard obligation for citizens at the time. To assist with the substantial cost of fabrics, the government granted her an additional 200 coupons, though strict rules dictated that these coupons could not be shared outside of households, necessitating the return of offers from well-wishers.

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The resulting gown, crafted from ivory silk, duchesse satin, and silver thread, was created by designer Norman Hartnell in just seven weeks. The garment featured a fitted bodice with a heart-shaped neckline, long sleeves, and a magnificent 15-foot train adorned with crystals and 10,000 seed pearls. Skilled labor was critical to the project, with 350 women working in intensive effort to complete the dress only four months after the engagement announcement.

Troubles with the Queen Mary Fringe Tiara

As Princess Elizabeth prepared for the ceremony, she donned the Queen Mary Fringe Tiara, a piece of jewelry that had belonged to her grandmother, Queen Mary. The tiara had originally been remade from a tiara or necklace that Queen Victoria had purchased from Collingwood and Co. and was given to Elizabeth as a wedding present in 1893. However, the preparation was not without incident, as the tiara snapped while the Princess was getting ready on the morning of the wedding.

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Royal jeweler Garrard was reportedly on hand to perform immediate repairs on the damaged heirloom. Queen Elizabeth later revealed that the jeweler had taped up the spring to secure the tiara during the ceremony. In addition to the tiara, she wore two pearl necklaces provided by her father, King George VI. The shorter necklace, known as the Queen Anne necklace, was said to have belonged to the last Stuart Queen, while the other, the Queen Caroline necklace, belonged to the wife of King George II.

Bridal Entourage and Ceremonial Traditions

The wedding party included eight bridesmaids and two pages, all selected from the immediate and extended Royal Family. The bridesmaids were Princess Margaret, Princess Alexandra, Lady Pamela Mountbatten, Diana Bowes-Lyon, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, Margaret Elphinstone, Lady Caroline Montagu-Douglas-Scott, and Lady Mary Cambridge. The two pages were Prince William of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent, both aged five at the time. Each bridesmaid received a silver Art Deco-style compact engraved with the couple's initials and a crown, set with five cabochon sapphires.

Tradition also played a significant role in the floral arrangements, with the bridal bouquet containing myrtle from a bush planted by Queen Victoria at Osborne House. The bouquet also featured white orchids and was later laid on the grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey the day after the wedding. These elements underscored the deep historical continuity that the ceremony aimed to project despite the modern necessities of post-war recovery.

Guest List and Prince Philip Personal Sacrifices

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey was attended by 2,000 guests, including international dignitaries such as the King of Iraq, Princess Juliana and Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, and the Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg along with Princess Elisabeth of Luxembourg. Princess Elizabeth was the tenth member of the Royal Family to be married at this historic location, and the event was broadcast on the radio to millions of listeners across the nation and beyond.

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In a notable personal gesture, Prince Philip reportedly gave up smoking on the morning of his wedding, a decision attributed to his knowledge that Elizabeth hated cigarettes. His valet, John Dean, later recounted that Philip quit suddenly and apparently without difficulty. The couple also exchanged a three-carat diamond ring, designed by Philip using stones from his mother Princess Alice of Battenberg's tiara and created by London jeweller Philip Antrobus Ltd, symbolizing a commitment that would last until the Duke's death.