Prince Harry is believed to have had a hand in the sweet surprise.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsin 2011, their royal wedding followed tradition in many ways, as did Prince Harry's 2018 nuptials to Meghan Markle.

But according to former royal butler. Photos show Prince William at the wheel as they waved to the crowds lining the short route from the palace to Clarence House, and the car was covered with balloons and streamers along with a license plate that read “JU5T WED. ”.

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“It wasn’t an official one as it wasn’t a real number plate—it wouldn’t have been registered. It was just a joke one added to the back of the car, along with the ‘C’ and ‘W’ balloons. ”Harrold added that the moment put William and Kate in a different light than previous generations.