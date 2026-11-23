Queen Camilla joked with singer James Blunt about his new name Ryan Air following his album Airplane Mode reaching number one at the Royal Albert Hall.

Queen Camilla playfully addressed singer James Blunt as Ryan Air during a greeting at The Royal Albert Hall on Friday. The interaction occurred following the Royal Variety Performance, where the monarch engaged with the musician regarding his recent chart success and personal antics.

The Name Change Mechanism And Chart Success

James Blunt had previously promised fans he would legally change his name to Ryan Air if his eighth studio album, Airplane Mode, reached the top of the UK charts. The album recently secured its first UK number one position in nineteen years, beating a long gap since All The Lost Souls topped the charts in 2007. Back To Bedlam spent ten weeks at the summit in 2004.

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Following the chart victory, Blunt shared a screenshot of his deed poll submission. The legal document shows a name change from James Hillier Blount to Ryan Bel Air. The process reportedly cost him £53.05, a sum he acknowledged might cause administrative headaches for updating passports and bank records.

Stakeholder Positions And Royal Interaction

Upon meeting the singer, Queen Camilla referenced the name change with a humorous greeting. She said, Hello, Ryan, formerly known as James. Blunt responded with, I am so well, how are you. The Queen chuckled and replied, I am alright, still standing. You know the feeling.

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Queen Camilla knows Blunt through his wife, Sofia Wellesley, who is the granddaughter of the Duke of Wellington. The monarch also inquired about Blunt's recent appearance on the BBC show Celebrity Traitors. Blunt described the experience as feeling like a mouse trying to escape from Claudia Winkleman. He noted that while the cast included jolly people from all walks of life, he vowed never to participate again.

Personal Life And Family Updates

The singer also had a conversation with King Charles III during the event. The King asked about Blunt's father, Charles Blount, a former British army officer and helicopter pilot. James Blunt reported that his father is going strong with his third kidney, which is a second-hand transplant received in 2020. The former officer is eighty years old and in good health.

Blunt mentioned that his mother purchased many copies of the new album. However, he revealed that his wife Sofia is not pleased with the name stunt. She has threatened to change her name back to her maiden name as a reaction to his public joke. Blunt expressed gratitude for performing at the historic venue again, noting he first performed there at age fourteen.

The Royal Variety Performance serves as a celebration of the entertainment industry and its diverse talents. Blunt viewed his role as a support act with great honor, appreciating the invitation to perform at such a prestigious location. The event highlighted his enduring career and recent resurgence in popularity.