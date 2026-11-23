Queen Camilla jokes with singer James Blunt regarding his legal name change to Ryan Bel Air following his new album's chart success at the Royal Albert Hall event.

Queen Camilla shared a lighthearted moment with musician James Blunt at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday, playfully addressing him by his new legally adopted name following a recent chart victory. The royal couple greeted the singer after the Royal Variety Performance, engaging in warm banter that highlighted the connection between Blunt's musical resurgence and his humorous vow to change his identity.

Legal Name Change Triggered By Album Success

The interaction centered on Blunt's promise to become Ryan Air if his eighth studio album, Airplane Mode, reached the top of the UK charts. The record has now debuted at number one, marking the singer's first UK number one album in 19 years since All The Lost Souls topped the list in 2007. To fulfill his pledge, Blunt officially changed his name from James Hillier Blount to Ryan Bel Air through a deed poll submission, which he shared with fans showing a cost of 53.05 pounds.

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Queen Camilla Jokes With The Singer

Upon greeting Blunt, Queen Camilla, who is acquainted with the singer through his wife Sofia Wellesley, immediately leaned into the joke. She told the 52-year-old, Hello Ryan, before adding, formerly known as James, referencing the legal paperwork Blunt had recently published. The monarch laughed as she acknowledged the change, demonstrating her familiarity with Blunt's recent internet-famous commitment to the low-cost airline brand.

Discussion Of Traitors Experience And Family Health

Queen Camilla also inquired about Blunt's participation in the BBC program Celebrity Traitors, prompting a candid response about his time on the show. Blunt described feeling like a mouse trying to escape, specifically noting his interactions with Claudia Winkleman and expressing relief at returning home to his family. He described the experience as wonderful due to the diverse group of people he met, though he firmly stated he would not participate again.

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Blunt also had a brief exchange with King Charles, who inquired about the health of Blunt's father, Charles Blount. The singer reported that his father, a former British army officer and helicopter pilot, was doing well despite having undergone a second-hand kidney transplant in 2020. Blunt confirmed that his father is 80 years old and currently in good form following the surgery.

Reflections On Royal Variety Performance Career

Reflecting on his career, Blunt noted that this was his fifth performance at the Royal Albert Hall, a venue where he first performed at the age of 14 for the late Queen Elizabeth. He expressed gratitude for the invitation, viewing the event as a celebration of the entire music industry rather than a personal spotlight. He mentioned that while his mother bought many copies of the new album, his wife Sofia remains unamused by the name change, jokingly threatening to revert to her maiden name.