Queen Camilla Stacked Books and Spoke to People Experiencing Homelessness About the Impact of Reading

Queen Camilla visited a St Mungo’s accommodation service in south east London and spoke to people experiencing homelessness about the profound effect that reading has had on their lives. She stacked books and spoke to clients as she learned how a reading scheme is helping to boost wellbeing and confidence.

Queen Camilla was joined by broadcaster Lorraine Kelly as she spoke to people experiencing homelessness about the profound effect that reading has had on their lives.

She visited a St Mungo’s accommodation service in south east London and learned how a reading scheme is helping to boost wellbeing and confidence. Camilla’s charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, partnered with the charity two years ago after groundbreaking research showed that stories and shared reading groups can act as a therapeutic tool in trauma recovery, particularly for people sleeping rough.

The Queen’s Reading Room has donated hundreds of books to St Mungo’s services, as well as bookshelves and a bespoke training toolkit for frontline teams and volunteers to run book clubs. By increasing access to books and reading, St Mungo’s has seen clients enjoy an increase in confidence and even start to engage with support services for the first time, directly impacting their recovery from homelessness





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Homelessness Reading Boost Confidence Shared Reading Groups Therapeutic Tool Trauma Recovery Queen Camilla Lorraine Kelly St Mungo’S Accommodation Service Book Clubs Books Bookshelves Training Toolkit Reading Scheme Queen’S Reading Room Book Club Book Menu Popular Titles Wuthering Heights War Horse A Gentleman In Moscow Black Beauty

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