Queen Camilla's Iconic Handbag Collection: A Style Guide with Affordable Alternatives

A detailed look at Queen Camilla's favourite designer handbags, including Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Launer, Aspinal of London, Fendi, and Bvlgari, with exact matches and budget-friendly alternatives to recreate her sophisticated style.

Since becoming Queen, Camilla's style has evolved with a quiet confidence, and nowhere is that more evident than in her choice of accessories. Her handbags, in particular, have become a signature finishing touch - refined, timeless and carefully chosen to complement her outfits.

From a Launer leather clutch to a Bvlgari top-handle bag, her collection reflects a consistent preference for craftsmanship and luxury design. This article takes a closer look at some of her most iconic handbags, alongside exact matches you can shop, as well as high street alternatives that capture the same elegant aesthetic for less. One of Camilla's trusted favourites is a Bottega Veneta tote, which she reached for during the recent state visit of President Trump and the First Lady.

The piece in question - the Andiamo intrecciato leather tote in ecru - combines a structured top handle with the brand's signature gold-tone knot detailing. Spacious enough for daily essentials yet undeniably sophisticated, this timeless design adds polish to any look. For those seeking an exact match, the Bottega Veneta Andiamo Medium Intrecciato Leather Tote is available at £4,370.

To recreate the look for less, consider the Katie Loxton Nova Woven Shoulder Bag at £84.99 or the Radley Abbey Woven Leather Cross Body Bag at £239. Camilla has showcased numerous Chanel bags over the years. She attended the 2025 Maundy Thursday service at Durham Cathedral carrying her favoured top-handle bag in classic black caviar leather.

The design, defined by its soft quilting and iconic double C logo in gold, was the perfect addition to her military-inspired hunter green coat and Philip Treacy hat. A long-standing piece in her collection, it is easy to see why it remains a firm favourite. The exact Chanel Pre-owned Coco Handle Flap Tote Bag is priced at £7,293 (was £8,581).

High street alternatives include the Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Top Handle Bag at £75 and the Coach Tabby Top Handle Bag With Quilting at £450. Launer was Queen Elizabeth's favourite handbag designer, and she was rarely seen without one. Today, Camilla continues that legacy with several clutches in regular rotation. Her collection includes Launer's High Society clutch in both black and white, the Tosca clutch in white, and the Bella clutch in black.

Most recently, she has chosen these pieces for engagements including the 2026 Thanksgiving Service marking VE Day and during the recent royal state visit to the United States. The exact Launer High Society Clutch costs £1,665. For a more affordable option, the Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet at £295 or the Lauren by Ralph Lauren Adair Chain Wallet at £159 (was £200) capture the same refined look. Camilla's affinity with Aspinal of London has remained strong for several years.

She first carried the Letterbox Saddle Bag to a literature festival at Peterborough Cathedral in 2016. At the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, Camilla earned instant style points for choosing the Midi Mayfair in a sophisticated burgundy croc finish, which stood out beautifully against her camel cashmere coat by Anna Valentine. The Midi Mayfair, a design also loved by Catherine, Princess of Wales, is crafted from full-grain Italian leather and features Aspinal's signature shield lock and logo.

The exact Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair in Merlot Croc is £695. To recreate the look for less, try the Dune Belted Grab Bag at £119 or the Aldo Auralie Tote at £63.20 (was £79). Camilla has a particular fondness for Fendi's sought-after Peekaboo bags. At Ascot's Racing Weekend in November 2022, she accentuated a Mr Roy coat and fur-trimmed Lock & Co. hat with the Peekaboo ISeeU bag.

Created in a classic tan colourway with the signature silver twist lock closure, the small tote is designed to carry everyday essentials. Previously, while attending Wimbledon in 2018, Camilla opted for a similar Peekaboo Mini bag in dove grey, featuring a python handle and oversized stitching. The exact Fendi Small Peekaboo ISeeU Tote Bag is priced at £4,305.

For budget-friendly alternatives, consider the Fiorelli Etta Buckle Satchel Bag at £45.39 (was £89) or the DeMellier The Midi Hudson Bag at £495. A colour-pop bag is a great way to add interest to any ensemble, and Camilla demonstrated this in 2022. In February that year, she attended a Prince's Foundation event at Trinity Buoy Wharf carrying a Bvlgari Serpenti Forever bag in striking emerald green.

The compact top-handle design featured an amethyst-purple grosgrain lining and the signature snakehead closure, detailed with black and white agate enamel scales and green malachite eyes. She styled it with a coordinating double-breasted jacket and riding skirt by Anna Valentine, creating a tonal look with the handbag providing an eye-catching accent. While an exact Bvlgari match is available, the piece is currently not listed with a direct price; however, similar styles can be found from luxury retailers.

For a more accessible option, the Mango Croc-Effect Top Handle Bag at £35.99 offers a vibrant green alternative. Camilla's handbag collection not only showcases her personal style but also highlights the enduring appeal of classic craftsmanship. Whether choosing an iconic Chanel flap bag or a bold Bvlgari serpent piece, each accessory is carefully selected to enhance her ensembles.

The availability of both exact luxury matches and affordable high street replicas ensures that anyone can draw inspiration from the Queen's sophisticated approach to accessorising. From state occasions to cultural events, Camilla's handbags remain a subtle yet powerful statement of elegance and tradition





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