Queen Camilla's Curious Hat Has A Fiery Connection To Husband King Charles

Queen Camilla is acting Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which is where she found inspiration for the bespoke coat and hat for Trooping the Colour 2026.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsand dresses usually worn by members of the Royal Family, but Queen Camilla’s confidence shined through as she coordinated next to her husband, King Charles.

Queen Camilla is acting Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, which is where she found inspiration for the bespoke coat from her preferred designer, Fiona Clare. The red wool base with black and gold trim and gold’s own military coat.

The similar designs create a unified image of The King and Queen, representing their country on the most important royal occasion of the year.first wore the coat dress in 2023, paired with a Philip Treacy hat inspired by the Grenadier Guards bearskins. This year, she wore a new black beret, also designed by Philip Treacy, which featured a unique white plume and gold detail.

The gold design is a reimagination of the cap badge of the Grenadier Guards, which features a “flaming grenade,” the same cap badge worn by King Charles.were sporting matching gold pineapples on their hats, the flaming grenade has an interesting history. It is one of the oldest military symbols in military history, used by different regiments and military groups throughout the world. Queen Camilla’s white plume—officially known as aas The King’s modern"strength and stay.

" The two look unified in their commitment to the United Kingdom, representing Britain in a modern world. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.





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