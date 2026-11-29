Queen Camilla Reveals the One Thing That 'Deeply Saddens' Her—and She Fears People Are 'Missing Out' as a Result
'The consequences can last a lifetime.'
Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsrevealed,"Ever since I was a child, I have believed that there is no present quite like a book, between whose covers can be found a moment's peace in our busy lives, a glimpse into another's world and, above all, many hours of personal pleasure.
"Explaining why she was promoting the initiative, The Queen wrote,"Alas, the statistics tell us that many...children are less fortunate. Recent research shows that almost one in eleven children and young people do not have a book of their own. This rises to one in seven children from disadvantaged communities.
", Camilla said,"It saddens me deeply that such children are not only missing out on the joy and magic of being swept away in a story but on all the possibilities that a lifelong love of literature can help unlock. The consequences can last a lifetime.
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