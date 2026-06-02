Queen Camilla Opens Rooftop Hospital Garden for Brain Injury Patients

Queen Camilla opened a new rooftop hospital garden today, which will be used by patients being treated for serious brain injuries, tumours and strokes. The garden has seen a previously inaccessible space transformed into a tranquil open-air oasis connected to the intensive care unit at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London.

Queen Camilla opened a 'wonderful' new rooftop hospital garden today, which will be used by patients being treated for serious brain injuries, tumours and strokes.

The garden has seen a previously inaccessible space transformed into a tranquil open-air oasis connected to the intensive care unit at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London. King Charles's wife was typically elegant in a navy, polka-dotted dress that she accessorised with a bracelet from her favourite jewellery brand, Van Cleef & Arpels.

The queen also wore a pair of pearl drop earrings and finished her look with a gemstone pendant, as Camilla opted for a fuss-free and dewy makeup look. Her Majesty, 78, was greeted by dozens of medical staff as she arrived at the McKissock Ward, a 21-bed Neurosurgery Ward, who clapped, cheered and filmed her on their mobile phones.

Marvelling at the trees, shrubs, flowers and seating areas, she added: 'I can see the difference it makes…I'm sure all the patients here are going to benefit enormously from this.

'I think you've done a wonderful job…I am thrilled to be here to be able to open it. ' The garden was created through a partnership between the John King Brain Tumour Foundation and St George's Hospital Charity, transforming a previously unused space into an accessible roof garden, directly connected to the intensive care unit. For many critically ill patients, this was previously out of reach. Though the space officially opened today, patients started using the garden three weeks ago.

It aims to improve patient wellbeing, backed up by research which suggests that nature-based rehabilitation may help improve the impact of brain injury by improving motivation, regulating mood and improving sensory-motor and cognitive functions. The garden honours the life of John King, an internationally respected chef who was cared for by the team at St George's after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumour in 2015. The opening marked 10 years since his passing





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Queen Camilla Rooftop Hospital Garden Brain Injury Patients Tumours Strokes John King Brain Tumour Foundation St George's Hospital Charity Nature-Based Rehabilitation Accessible Roof Garden John King Glioblastoma Brain Tumour

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