Queen Camilla Opens New Rooftop Hospital Garden at St George's Hospital

Queen Camilla has opened a new rooftop hospital garden at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London, which will be used by patients being treated for serious brain injuries, tumours and strokes.

Queen Camilla has opened a new rooftop hospital garden at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London, which will be used by patients being treated for serious brain injuries, tumours and strokes.

The garden, described as an innovative 'outdoor ward', has seen a previously inaccessible space transformed into a tranquil open-air oasis connected to the intensive care unit. The Queen was greeted by dozens of medical staff as she arrived at the McKissock Ward, a 21-bed Neurosurgery Ward, who clapped, cheered and filmed her on their mobile phones.

Camilla stopped to speak to many of them before heading outside to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit's balcony garden, where she had a jovial conversation with Ma Rube Simba, the ward's matron. Outside, the Queen was introduced to Catherine Oppong-Barbo, one of St George's own brain surgery nurses, who is currently being treated in the ward she usually works in after suffering a brain haemorrhage two weeks ago.

Camilla was shocked to hear this, telling her: 'Oh my goodness, I hope they are looking after you' before adding: 'You can see how it feels as a patient now.

' The Queen also met Joseph Kennedy, 63, who has been in the ward for 12 weeks and told her that being able to use the balcony 'is a lifeline'. 'It must be so lovely to be able to get outside and get some fresh air. It must make a big difference,' she said.

The garden was created through a partnership between the John King Brain Tumour Foundation and St George's Hospital Charity, transforming a previously unused space into an accessible roof garden, directly connected to the intensive care unit. For many critically ill patients, this was previously out of reach. Though the space officially opened today, patients started using the garden three weeks ago.

It aims to improve patient wellbeing, backed up by research which suggests that nature-based rehabilitation may help improve the impact of brain injury by improving motivation, regulating mood and improving sensory-motor and cognitive functions. The garden honours the life of John King, an internationally respected chef who was cared for by the team at St George's after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumour in 2015. The opening marked 10 years since his passing.

Camilla also stopped to speak to many of the medical staff, who were delighted to meet her. She was particularly impressed by the balcony garden, which offers patients with complex brain injury, tumours or stroke - and their families - access to fresh air, natural light and the outside world while remaining safely within the hospital's expert clinical care.

The Queen was visibly moved by the stories of the patients and their families, and was grateful for the opportunity to open the garden. She was also impressed by the dedication and hard work of the medical staff, who have worked tirelessly to create this wonderful space. The garden is a testament to the power of partnership and collaboration, and is a shining example of what can be achieved when people come together to support a common goal.

The Queen's visit was a huge success, and the garden is sure to bring joy and comfort to many patients and their families in the years to come





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Queen Camilla St George's Hospital Rooftop Garden Brain Injuries Tumours Strokes

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