Queen Camilla Endorses Decision to Deny Parole to Former BA Pilot Murderer During Royal Garden Party

Queen Camilla expressed her strong support for keeping a convicted murderer behind bars while King Charles discussed climate action and diplomatic successes at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

The gardens of Buckingham Palace served as the backdrop for a gathering of significant emotional weight and royal duty as Queen Camilla and King Charles hosted their latest garden party.

Among the guests was Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, a dedicated campaigner against domestic abuse and a board member of Refuge. During their interaction, the Queen expressed her firm support for the recent decision made by the parole board to maintain the incarceration of Robert Brown. Brown, a former British Airways pilot, is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of his estranged wife, Joanna Simpson, in 2010.

The nature of the crime was particularly harrowing, as Brown used a claw hammer to kill Simpson within earshot of their own children before concealing her body in Windsor Great Park. The Queen, who had been inspired to champion the cause of domestic violence victims after meeting Diana Parkes, the mother of the victim, confirmed that she found the parole board's refusal to release Brown to be the entirely correct and welcome decision.

This stance highlights the Queen's commitment to using her public platform to bring attention to the systemic issues surrounding domestic violence and the importance of justice for survivors and their families. The event was not without other moments of profound poignancy. Her Majesty, dressed in a striking monochrome ensemble, spent time with John Hunt, a well-known BBC racing commentator, and his daughter Amy.

Their family had been devastated by a horrific attack involving a crossbow and knife in July 2024, leaving the pair as survivors of a tragedy that shook the community. Despite the gravity of their loss, the atmosphere shifted toward a lighter tone as Mr. Hunt shared jokes with the Queen about his presence at the palace.

He playfully suggested that he had provided the monarch with some highly confidential horse racing tips for the upcoming races at Ascot, while noting that she had an interest in potential runners at the York and Newbury events. This blend of solemnity and warmth characterized the Queen's approach to her guests, balancing her role as a supportive figure for victims of crime with the traditional charm of royal hospitality and shared interests in British sporting culture.

Simultaneously, King Charles III engaged with a diverse array of guests, including representatives from the Royal Countryside Fund and various environmental advocates. The monarch spoke candidly with Nick Henry, the founder and CEO of Climate Action, expressing his deep concern over the possibility that the global movement for environmental protection might be losing its momentum.

The King described the fight against climate change as an uphill battle and encouraged activists to persist in their efforts despite the growing resistance from certain business sectors. The conversation reflected the King's longstanding commitment to sustainability and his desire to see continued urgency in addressing ecological crises.

Furthermore, the King was congratulated by historian Tom Holland, host of the popular podcast The Rest is History, regarding his recent speech to Congress during a successful state visit to the United States. The monarch shared a lighthearted moment with Holland, joking about the factual accuracy of his remarks, while Holland praised the King's regal modesty and his effective use of humor during the diplomatic engagement.

As the event concluded, the King and Queen, supported by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, had spent an hour greeting thousands of attendees, reinforcing the bond between the monarchy and the citizens they serve





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