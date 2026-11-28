Queen Camilla sends a personal letter and free copy of Impossible Creatures to every Year 6 child in the UK, supporting Education Secretary Lucy Powell's new reading mandate.

Queen Camilla has launched a nationwide initiative to encourage literacy by distributing a specially printed copy of Katherine Rundell's novel Impossible Creatures to every Year 6 child in the United Kingdom. This distribution, accompanied by a personal letter from the Queen, is designed to foster a lifelong love of reading among ten to eleven-year-old students. The project highlights the monarch's personal commitment to literature and serves as a high-profile intervention to address declining reading habits in secondary school environments.

The Mechanics of the Royal Book Initiative

As part of the campaign dubbed the Queen's Christmas present, a unique edition of the best-selling novel is being delivered directly to homes. The initiative includes copies produced in braille to ensure accessibility for visually impaired students. This effort encompasses children currently attending traditional schools as well as those receiving home-schooling instruction. The distribution aims to place a physical book in the hands of nearly every child in the specified age group across the country.

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Lucy Powell Mandates Daily Reading Time

Education Secretary Lucy Powell is preparing to announce to MPs that schools must allocate specific time each day for pupils to read for pleasure. This policy aligns with the Queen's campaign to prioritize reading outside of compulsory academic requirements. The government's push comes as research indicates a sharp decline in recreational reading as students transition to secondary education. Only a third of children aged eight to eighteen currently pick up a book for enjoyment.

Literacy Gaps and Disadvantaged Communities

Research by the National Literacy Trust reveals that almost one in eleven children in the UK do not own a single book. This figure rises significantly to one in seven children within disadvantaged communities. Furthermore, a quarter of all eleven-year-olds in England leave primary school with insufficient reading skills. These statistics underscore the urgent need for interventions that provide access to literature regardless of socioeconomic background or family resources.

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Queen Camilla's Open Letter to Citizens

In her personal letter, the Queen describes books as sources of peace and windows into other worlds. She writes that sharing stories connects people regardless of their backgrounds or differences. The monarch notes that many adults still struggle with basic literacy, which impacts confidence and daily opportunities. She emphasizes that the joy of reading unlocks possibilities that can last a lifetime for young readers.

Conclusion of the National Year of Reading

This distribution marks the finale of the National Year of Reading, described as the biggest literacy campaign in a generation. Buckingham Palace aides called the letter a cri de coeur to highlight the shocking reality of zero book ownership in some households. The initiative serves as both a gift to children and a call to action for teachers, parents, and wider society. The Queen expressed deep sadness over children missing out on the magic of stories due to a lack of access.