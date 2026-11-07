Queen Anne Sexual Assault Extradition Battle Ruled in Bermuda's Favor

The High Court has ruled that Cunard steward Arvie Oporto can be extradited to Bermuda to face trial for an alleged rape on the Queen Anne cruise liner in international waters.

The High Court in London has determined that Arvie Oporto, a Filipino cabin steward employed by Cunard, is eligible for extradition to Bermuda to face charges related to a sexual assault. This pivotal legal ruling centers on an incident that allegedly occurred aboard the Queen Anne cruise liner while it was traversing international waters between Scotland and Iceland. The decision overturns a previous magistrate's order to discharge the accused, clearing a major procedural hurdle for the prosecution.

Legal Jurisdiction Over International Waters

Arvie Oporto faces charges of sexual assault under Bermudian law, a jurisdiction that applies because the Queen Anne is registered in the British Overseas Territory. The ship departed from Southampton, England, and the alleged incident occurred on August 13 last year. Although the vessel was in international waters during the event, the legal framework allows Bermudian authorities to prosecute crew members for specific crimes committed on ships under their registry.

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The case involves Cunard's flagship, the Queen Anne, which entered service in 2024 as the newest addition to the company's fleet of four luxury liners. This 1,13,000-gross-ton vessel is capable of carrying almost 3,000 passengers and 1,225 crew members. Its extensive facilities include lavish suites, swimming pools, multiple restaurants, a ballroom, and a three-storey grand lobby. The legal dispute focuses on whether British extradition laws permit the transfer of Oporto to Bermuda despite his arguments regarding the nature of the location where the crime allegedly took place.

Details of the Alleged Incident

Court documents reveal that the female passenger accused Arvie Oporto of raping her in her cabin aboard the Queen Anne. The incident reportedly took place while the 1,058ft ship was sailing through international waters. Staff members informed the ship's captain, Inger Thorhauge, of the woman's complaint at approximately 7.30pm on the evening of the alleged attack. The victim's age and nationality remain undisclosed in the court papers.

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Following the report, Oporto was arrested four days later when the liner returned to Southampton. The allegation was formally brought forward during a High Court judgment following a protracted legal battle. Oporto, who worked as a cabin steward, has previously denied the allegation entirely. The court papers do not explain exactly how the steward allegedly gained access to the passenger's cabin or the specific circumstances surrounding the encounter.

High Court Overturns Magistrate Ruling

Senior District Judge Goldspring had previously ruled in favor of Arvie Oporto at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in May, ordering his discharge from custody. The judge had been sidetracked by an unnecessary digression into the meaning of the high seas, determining that the alleged attack did not qualify as an extradition offence under British law. However, Lady Justice Andrews and Mr Justice Bourne in the High Court found that the magistrate had applied the wrong legal test.

The three-judge panel concluded that the alleged offence met all the requirements of British extradition law. They ruled that the previous focus on the geographical definition of the high seas was irrelevant to the legal process. This decision means the case can now proceed toward a final extradition decision by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. The judges made no findings on whether the alleged rape actually took place, focusing solely on the legal admissibility of the extradition request.

Consequences and Future Proceedings

If convicted of sexual assault in Bermuda, Arvie Oporto faces a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years. The charge covers the alleged rape under Bermudian legal statutes. Oporto was initially remanded in custody following his arrest in Southampton but was granted conditional bail in April. He remained on bail at the time of the High Court ruling, pending the final decision by the Home Secretary.

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The Government of Bermuda has actively pursued the extradition to stand trial for the sexual assault charge. The legal battle highlights the complex jurisdictional issues surrounding crimes committed on large luxury cruise liners operating in international waters. This case serves as a significant precedent for how British and Bermudian authorities handle criminal allegations involving crew members of registered vessels far from shore.

The Queen Anne remains in active service as part of Cunard's fleet. The company continues to operate its four luxury liners, with the Queen Anne serving as its newest and largest vessel. The outcome of this extradition process will likely influence future protocols for handling serious criminal allegations on board ships registered in British Overseas Territories. Passengers and crew alike remain subject to the jurisdiction of the ship's registry country for certain offenses.

As the case moves toward the Home Secretary's final determination, all parties await the resolution of the extradition request. Arvie Oporto continues to contest the transfer, arguing against the legal interpretation applied by the High Court judges. The situation underscores the intricate legal landscape governing maritime crime and the rights of accused individuals versus the jurisdictional powers of territorial authorities.