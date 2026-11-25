Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon challenges mandatory King Charles III oath, causing a constitutional crisis as courts reinstate the requirement for lawmakers.

Quebec is currently embroiled in a deep constitutional crisis after Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon announced his refusal to require provincial lawmakers to swear allegiance to King Charles III. This bold move by the separatist leader has thrown the opening of the provincial legislature on December 1 into serious doubt. The conflict stems from a recent Superior Court ruling that temporarily reinstated the mandatory royal oath, directly challenging the government's previous abolition of the requirement.

Legal Challenges Against Royal Oath Mandate

Constitutional lawyer Lawrence David, who originally brought the legal challenge against Quebec's initial abolition of the oath, stated that the province is facing a genuine constitutional crisis. He criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney's federal government for failing to adequately defend the Constitution during the recent proceedings. David argued that the federal Department of Justice failed to file submissions or even appear at the hearing, leaving the sovereignty of Canada under direct attack. He emphasized that the love of country must override narrow political considerations in such times.

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Premier Defies Court Ruling With Joint Declaration

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has invited leaders of all provincial political parties to sign a joint declaration. This document affirms their intention to take their seats in the National Assembly without pledging allegiance to the monarch. St-Pierre Plamondon accused the Superior Court of disregarding the democratic wishes of Quebecers and imposing rules that lack democratic legitimacy. He argued that the 1867 Constitution originated from military conquest and pointed out that Quebec never consented to the constitutional settlement of 1982. Consequently, his government asserts that it cannot ask newly elected representatives to lie about their loyalty.

Stakeholder Positions on Monarchy and Law

The Premier has maintained that his government's loyalty is exclusively to the people of Quebec. He personally told reporters that he does not take an oath to the King of England, noting that Charles III serves as King of the United Kingdom separately from his role as King of Canada under the Canadian Constitution. Lawrence David countered these arguments by describing St-Pierre Plamondon's stance as a direct threat to the rule of law. He warned against a checkerboard approach where some provinces act as monarchies and others do not, arguing that the constitutional monarchy provides essential stability.

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Political Maneuvering and Next Steps

Catherine Gentilcore, the government parliamentary leader for Quebec, confirmed that the Court of Appeal would hear the province's application for permission to appeal on Friday afternoon. To demonstrate unity, political parties agreed to ask Lieutenant-Governor Manon Jeannotte to submit her ceremonial opening speech in writing. This procedural change allows her to bypass the traditional in-person delivery, which typically involves swearing allegiance. The federal response has been mixed, with Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon leaving the matter to Quebec, while Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller called the controversy a waste of time.

Impact on Legislation and Constitutional Stability

The crisis poses significant risks to the validity of provincial legislation. Justice Ian Demers of the Quebec Superior Court temporarily suspended the 2022 legislation abolishing the oath to prevent laws passed by unsworn lawmakers from being declared unconstitutional. All 127 provincial lawmakers elected on October 5 initially swore allegiance to the people of Quebec rather than the monarch. Section 128 of Canada's Constitution Act of 1867 explicitly requires both federal and provincial lawmakers to swear allegiance to the monarch before taking their seats. The unresolved legal battle means the legal foundation for the new legislature remains highly contested.