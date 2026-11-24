A Quebec Superior Court ruling requires provincial MPs to swear allegiance to King Charles III, paralyzing the legislature. Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon vows to appeal the decision as the National Assembly faces reopening.

A significant constitutional crisis has erupted in Quebec after a court ordered the province's newly elected legislators to swear allegiance to King Charles III. The ruling creates an immediate standoff between the provincial government and the federal constitutional framework, threatening to paralyze the legislature just days before it is scheduled to reconvene. Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has publicly refused to take the oath, setting the stage for a major legal confrontation over Canada's constitutional requirements.

Legislative Paralysis and Immediate Ruling Details

The National Assembly in Quebec is currently unable to pass any legislation because none of the 127 elected representatives have taken the mandatory oath. Justice Ian Demers of the Quebec Superior Court issued a 22-page judgment on Monday that suspended the 2022 provincial legislation which had abolished the royal oath requirement. The judge ordered the suspension to take immediate effect, warning that allowing the parliament to continue without the oath would render all existing laws unconstitutional.

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Justice Demers emphasized that the resulting legislative paralysis would cause irreparable harm to the public interest. He stated that if lawmakers were permitted to operate without swearing allegiance to the monarch, their legislation would be invalid and would eventually need to be adopted again. This legal mechanism ensures that the current government cannot function until the constitutional obligation is met or successfully challenged in a higher court.

Constitutional Framework and Legal Arguments

At the heart of this dispute is Section 128 of Canada's Constitution Act of 1867, which explicitly requires members of federal and provincial legislatures to swear allegiance to the monarch before taking their seats. The legal challenge was initiated by constitutional lawyer Lawrence David, representing the Public Interest Litigation Institute and the Montreal-based law firm Consumer Law Group. They argued that Quebec cannot unilaterally remove this constitutional requirement.

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Justice Demers acknowledged that elected officials have the right to seek constitutional amendments, but noted that such changes must follow established procedures. He clarified that modifications affecting the office of the monarch or the lieutenant governor require the consent of all 10 provinces, the House of Commons, and the Senate. The judge rejected the argument that the oath is merely symbolic, describing it as a fundamental component of Canadian democracy and the first step toward submission to the rule of law.

Government Stance and Political Response

Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, whose Parti Québécois came to power in October, has declared that he cannot and will not take an oath to the King of England. He argued that the democratic mandate given to Quebec's elected representatives should take precedence over allegiance to a monarch. The Premier expressed strong disagreement with the federal constitutional structures, noting that Quebec refused to endorse the 1982 constitutional agreement.

St-Pierre Plamondon stated that dozens, if not more than 100 elected members share his view that the oath is a disgrace. He highlighted that the party has significant popular support for its position, as indicated by various polls. The government is preparing to appeal the ruling, anticipating that the dispute will eventually be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada, which serves as the final arbiter in such constitutional matters.

Future Implications for Quebec Governance

The conflict threatens to derail the opening of the National Assembly, which is scheduled to reopen on December 1. Without the oath being taken, the legislature cannot formally convene, potentially delaying the separatist government's pledge to hold an independence referendum after U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House. Quebec's previous administration had taken steps to distance the province from the monarchy, including unveiling a proposed provincial constitution in October 2025 that excluded monarchical references.

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Lawrence David, the lawyer who brought the case, welcomed the court's decision as a necessary enforcement of the rule of law. He warned that no politician is above the law, including the Premier of Quebec. David noted that unless the politicians agree to take the oath, the National Assembly will not be able to reconvene on December 1, effectively halting all provincial governance and legislative activity until the crisis is resolved through appeal or compliance.