Kurdistan Deputy PM Qubad Talabani urges US Iran peace deal, citing economic benefits for Iraq and global markets, while addressing regional power dynamics in Sulaymaniyah.

Qubad Talabani, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, expressed strong optimism during the Slemani Strategic Forum in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, regarding a potential diplomatic resolution between the United States and Iran. Speaking just over a week after the US midterm elections, Talabani stated that he believes President Donald Trump can secure a lasting agreement that would bring broadscale global economic prosperity. He emphasized that the Kurdish people harbor great affection for Trump and hope for the swift end of hostilities through diplomacy rather than conflict.

Talabani Believes US Iran Negotiations Can Succeed

Talabani, whose family has governed a substantial portion of the Kurdistan region inside Iraq on the border with Iran for generations, argued that the United States and Iran can reach a deal or agree to maintain peaceful non-engagement. He noted that while he prefers good relations, he accepts that countries with misaligned values can coexist without war. He believes that the points of agreement between Washington and Tehran are more numerous than the disputes, urging a focus on economic integration rather than isolation.

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He described the potential opening of Iran's economy to the world as a game changer for both the region and the global market. Talabani highlighted Iran's ancient civilization and strategic thinking capabilities, suggesting that allowing Iran to contribute to the global economy would be mutually beneficial. He dismissed the notion that this outcome is a pipe dream, identifying himself as an eternal optimist who sees a viable path forward despite current tensions.

Economic Strategy for Successful Diplomatic Deal

Referencing a previous Memorandum of Understanding that collapsed in April due to Iranian violations, Talabani explained that the failure was largely due to a lack of significant economic components in the negotiation framework. He argued that limiting talks to one or two items makes agreement unlikely, whereas expanding the conversation to seven or eight items allows for compromises on the majority while deferring unresolved issues. He asserted that the United States, Iran, and Iraq all share a strong interest in including a broad economic portfolio in these discussions.

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Talabani pointed out that the individual who loses the most from prolonged conflict between the United States and Iran is Iraq, while Iraq stands to benefit the most from peace. He highlighted the supportive role played by Iraq and the Kurdistan region in delivering the right messages to key stakeholders. This strategic approach aims to ensure that any future agreement is robust enough to prevent the recurrence of the collapse seen in earlier attempts at diplomacy.

Iraq Leadership Supports Regional Stability and Peace

President of Iraq Nizar Amedi also reinforced the push for peace, aligning with Talabani's views on the necessity of stability in the region. The shared desire for de-escalation underscores the critical position Iraq holds as a neighbor to both Kurdish territories and Iran. Regional leaders are increasingly advocating for a framework that prioritizes economic cooperation and mutual benefit over adversarial postures.

The context of these discussions is further complicated by the intra-Kurdistan power struggle between Talabani's Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani. Despite these internal political dynamics, the unified message from Kurdish leadership emphasizes the urgent need for a diplomatic solution that halts war and fosters economic recovery.

Regional Stakeholders Push for End to US Iran Conflict

Contrary to narratives from globalist advocates who view Kurds as a force against Iran, Talabani's backing of Trump's message signals a readiness for negotiation from Tehran. Given the proximity of Iraqi Kurdistan to Iran, the Kurds regularly interact with Iranian officials, lending weight to their assessment that the current government in Tehran is open to a deal. This insider perspective suggests that the region is poised for a shift away from active warfare toward a more stable, albeit complex, diplomatic relationship.

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Talabani concluded that while the situation remains fragile, the potential for a breakthrough exists if all parties commit to a comprehensive and economically driven agreement. The hope among Kurds is that the United States and Iran will recognize their shared interest in avoiding the death, destruction, and chaos inherent in war, thereby paving the way for a more prosperous future for the entire Middle East and the global community.